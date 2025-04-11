UMaT Student Gets Scholarship To Study in UK, Passes Away After Allegedly Eating With Roommate
- A young Ghanaian man has passed away after winning a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom
- Davis Frimpong Manso reportedly died after eating with his roommate on campus the night he got the scholarship
- The news of Davis' passing has broken the hearts of many Ghanaians who expressed their views in the comments section
Devastating news has hit the entire University of Mines and Technology in Tarkoradi Campus, following the passing of one of their beloved students, Davis Frimpong Manso.
Davis, a third-year Logistics and Transport Student reportedly passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after winning a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom (UK).
The cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, however, it is reported that he died after eating with his roommate.
"The night the incident happened, he ate with his roommate. After the food, the roommate left and till now, we haven't seen him. If we call, we do not get him," a witness who broke the news said in a Snapchat message.
Davis' parents need support for investigations
According to the same user, the parents of the young man are devastated since they do not have money to initiate an investigation into the matter.
"He's an Obuasi boy he stays at Pomposo since his parents doesn't have money to file for a police investigation they are just crying and tormenting for help please help the boy's family," he said.
