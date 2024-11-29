Ghanaian Lady Laments Over How Her Life Has Turned Out After SHS: "I Am Now A Gobɛ Seller"
- A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she opened up on life after completing SHS
- The SHS graduate, in a video, lamented that while her friends were furthering their education, she now works as a food vendor
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video admonished the lady not to look down on her hustle
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young Ghanaian lady has generated an emotional response from netizens on social media after she opened up about her hustle after graduating from senior high school.
Taking to TikTok, she posted a short clip of herself where she was selling by the roadside.
In the post's caption, she lamented that, while all her friends from senior high school are furthering their education, she makes a living as a food vendor selling gari and beans known in local parlance as Gobɛ.
"All my friends are in school, me: Gobɛ seller," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a crying emoji.
The post, which highlights the lady's plight after SHS, has raked over 120 likes and 32 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians comfort the young lady
Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video encouraged the lady not to be discouraged by the strides of her friends.
Arkosuah Papabi commented:
"Aww same here sister."
larky commented:
"Awww dear i know God will open way for us one day."
cutei patootie added:
"With God everything is possible."
Daddy's Favorite added:
"All will be well Menua."
Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady was trending after she opened up about why she opted to become an auto paint sprayer.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Gabriella, 18, confessed in an interview that her interest in the work grew after she completed Junior High School.
When quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate could not give a definite answer but simply responded by saying she could do a lot of things on her own.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.