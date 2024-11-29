A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she opened up on life after completing SHS

The SHS graduate, in a video, lamented that while her friends were furthering their education, she now works as a food vendor

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video admonished the lady not to look down on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady has generated an emotional response from netizens on social media after she opened up about her hustle after graduating from senior high school.

Taking to TikTok, she posted a short clip of herself where she was selling by the roadside.

SHS graduate cries out as she ends up selling on the streets after school.

In the post's caption, she lamented that, while all her friends from senior high school are furthering their education, she makes a living as a food vendor selling gari and beans known in local parlance as Gobɛ.

"All my friends are in school, me: Gobɛ seller," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a crying emoji.

The post, which highlights the lady's plight after SHS, has raked over 120 likes and 32 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video encouraged the lady not to be discouraged by the strides of her friends.

Arkosuah Papabi commented:

"Aww same here sister."

larky commented:

"Awww dear i know God will open way for us one day."

cutei patootie added:

"With God everything is possible."

Daddy's Favorite added:

"All will be well Menua."

Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady was trending after she opened up about why she opted to become an auto paint sprayer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Gabriella, 18, confessed in an interview that her interest in the work grew after she completed Junior High School.

When quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate could not give a definite answer but simply responded by saying she could do a lot of things on her own.

