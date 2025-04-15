Celebrated Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare took to social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday on April 15, 2025

She shared beautiful pictures of her all grown-up daughter clad in pink, which seemed to be her favourite colour

Birthday wishes and heartwarming messages filled the comments section of Kalsoume Sinare's birthday post about her daughter

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare celebrated her adorable daughter, Shera Baffoe's birthday beautifully on April 15, 2025.

Kalsoume Sinare could not hide her excitement as her daughter turned a year older, such that she made a heartwarming post on her Instagram page.

She shared two pictures of her adorable daughter clad in pink, which seemed to be her favourite colour.

In the first slide of the picture, her daughter rocked a pink top and wore a pink blazer over it. The chest pocket of the blazer was styled with leopard print, making it look more stylish.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the star actress wrote a lovely birthday message to her daughter. She started by wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday, my dear daughter!"

Shera, the daughter of former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe, was showered with God's blessings by her mother.

Kalsoume concluded her birthday message by wishing Shera a fantastic day and a year full of joy and success.

"May Allah's protection and guidance be upon you. Wishing you a fantastic day and a year full of joy and success❤️."

Kalsoume Sinare celebrated her daughter Shera

Shera Baffoe's birthday messages

Actress Beverly Afaglo, actress Jackie Appiah's manager Samira Yakubu, and several others took to social media to celebrate Shera on her birthday.

Other social media users spoke about how she had become a big girl and looked all grown up as she turned a year older.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Kalsoume Sinare celebrating her daughter:

beverly_afaglo said:

"Eiiiii my baby is so big now 😍."

vickkeys said:

"Happy birthday to you, my beautiful daughter. May Allah’s blessings be upon you, may he grant you grace in abundance love ❤️ you mama Kesh."

ssoniaibrahim said:

"Happy birthday to your angel 😇."

thereal_afima_gh said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Angel. Your light 💡 will shine everywhere you go. I ask for God’s blessings and guidance in your life in Jesus' name, Amen. We love you."

shadrackagyare94 said:

"A very happy birthday to you dear Sis. May the stars align in your favour and every good thing life has to offer run in your direction 🙏🏾."

olymp_misskatie said:

"Happy Birthday to my sweet daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

munashjeff said:

"Happy birthday to my own beautiful daughter may Allah continue to bless you protect, love, peace, joy, good health, happiness long life prosperity and Allah guidance Amen Ya Rabbi 🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎂🍾🥂🥰🥰💝💝🫶🏿🫶🏿."

Kalsoume Sinare looks gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @kalsoume

Source: Instagram

