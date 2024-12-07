An NPP agent has been arrested in the Krowor Constituency for allegedly handing over money to voters

He is reported to have given out the money to influence the choices of voters in the ongoing elections

Netizens who saw the video greeted the news with mixed reactions as some hailed the police while others criticised the NPP agent

The Ghana Police Service has arrested an NPP agent for allegedly distributing money to influence voter choices in the ongoing election.

The arrest was made in the Krowor Constituency, where the NPP agent, Oh-Lord Otoo, reportedly handed money to some voters as they queued to cast their votes.

Police arrest NPP agent for allegedly distributing money to voters.

Source: Getty Images

In a viral X post, Mr Otoo was seen with some police officers who walked him to their vehicle after his arrest.

Ghana votes on December 7

Ghanaians are casting their vote to elect a new president and members of parliament to run the affairs of the state. The exercise is being held at polling stations across the country.

Before the elections, various stakeholders called for peace and advocated for a free, fair and credible election.

However, Mr Otoo's action is likely to ruin the election's beauty and impugn its credibility.

Meanwhile, the NPP agent is still in police custody, assisting with investigations. The Ghana Police Service and the NPP have yet to react publicly to the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn NPP agent

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP agent were disappointed in him. They criticised in the post's comment section, while others hailed the police for the arrest. Other netizens also called for the arrest of candidates distributing food.

@theeddiedebs wrote:

"Those distributing food too must face the law. It’s all part of the inducement!"

@bondzii wrote:

"Nice one Ghana police."

@asamoah_oduro wrote:

"EC and the police haven't issued any statement on this oooo."

@FaceOffGovernor wrote:

"Only if the police won’t collect the rest of the money frm him and tell him to go home."

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote:

"We'll come back to this video after JM is announced the president elect."

@cfcarmy10 wrote:

"Good one there."

@mac_clusky wrote:

"A phone call will get him out B4 the close of the day."

@NKA_gh wrote:

"Madam Lydia has set a bad precedent. It is happening in other constituencies also. Quite a Reprehensible act."

Source: YEN.com.gh