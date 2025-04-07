Maurice Ampaw, in a video, surfaced after rumours of his untimely passing emerged on social media

The controversial legal practitioner dismissed the reports of his untimely passing and claimed that his time on earth had not come

The video of Maurice Ampaw surfacing in public amid death rumours garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has surfaced in public after rumours of his alleged passing surfaced on social media.

Maurice Ampaw surfaces in public amid death rumours and addresses his critics. Photo source: @opokuaahwene

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video shared by Adom FM presenter Abena Opokua Ahwenee, the controversial lawyer and media personality was spotted at a funeral.

Maurice Ampaw beamed with excitement as he dismissed the reports of his untimely passing. He urged netizens to keep calm and ignore the rumours.

The controversial lawyer noted that the time for him to pass away had not come and that he still had more years to fulfill his destiny on earth.

Maurice Ampaw's remarks come after rumours emanated on social media on Friday, March 4, 2025, that the legal practitioner had sadly passed away.

The lawyer and media personality had previously courted controversy after he made some unsavoury remarks about the Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after she was flown abroad for medical treatment over sudden illness.

The Vice President had been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Saturday, March 29, 2025, before she was flown abroad for the treatment.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Photo source: @ lawyermauriceampaw_1 and @njoagyemang

Source: Instagram

A statement from the presidency confirmed that doctors had recommended further treatment abroad. While officials have assured the public that she is in stable condition, her illness has sparked widespread concern.

Reacting to the news of Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's sudden illness, lawyer Maurice Ampaw expressed fears for her life.

The media personality cited past instances where prominent personalities within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in government faced sudden health crises or passed away unexpectedly.

Ampaw shared that his concerns for the Vice President's well-being stemmed from a pattern in the NDC, referencing the deaths of former President John Atta Mills, former Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and other high-profile party members.

He claimed that these incidents raise questions about the recurring health struggles of top NDC officials while in office.

He also referred to a recent prophecy by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, who warned of a major health crisis involving a government official.

Despite the concerns, government officials have reassured the public that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is recovering well.

Below is the video of Maurice Ampaw publicly addressing death rumours:

Reactions to Maurice Ampaw's resurfacing amid rumours

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user6913550324026 commented:

"He is such a wonderful person, l don't know him personally, but I like him."

Giftash said:

"Thank God u are alive, more healthy years, lawyer."

Nana Yaw wrote:

"God's time is the best."

Maurice Ampaw calls out Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw called out the Bills Micro Credit founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, over the story about how he made his wealth.

The lawyer, who claimed to know the businessman's background in life, dismissed the story about his struggles, stating that he knew how he made his money.

Maurice Ampaw's remarks about Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's story about his success garnered reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh