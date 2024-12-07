A group of voters at the five polling stations in Sefwi in the Western North Region of Ghana vote refused to vote

The voters said their Member of Parliament must compensate them with money before they would exercise the franchise

According to them, their MP only comes around when it's elections and abandons them afterwards

Some voters at five polling stations in the Western North Region of Ghana have demanded money from their Member of Parliament (MP) to cast their ballot.

In a video circulating on social media, the voters vowed not to exercise their constitutional right if they are not compensated with money.

Voters at five polling stations in the Western North Region demand money from their Member of Parliament before casting their ballot. Photo credit: @UGC.

Source: UGC

The voters claimed their MP is not accessible and that the only time they see him is during elections.

Because of this, the voters say the Saturday, December 7, 2024, election offers them an opportunity to get their share of the national cake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh