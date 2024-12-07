Election 2024: Voters at Five Polling Stations in Western North Region Demand Money Before Voting
- A group of voters at the five polling stations in Sefwi in the Western North Region of Ghana vote refused to vote
- The voters said their Member of Parliament must compensate them with money before they would exercise the franchise
- According to them, their MP only comes around when it's elections and abandons them afterwards
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Some voters at five polling stations in the Western North Region of Ghana have demanded money from their Member of Parliament (MP) to cast their ballot.
In a video circulating on social media, the voters vowed not to exercise their constitutional right if they are not compensated with money.
The voters claimed their MP is not accessible and that the only time they see him is during elections.
Because of this, the voters say the Saturday, December 7, 2024, election offers them an opportunity to get their share of the national cake.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.