Ghana police have begun a manhunt for Mujaheed Suraj, alias Mims, who allegedly shot an individual in the leg and injured him

The incident happened in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region during the ongoing 2024 elections

Mujaheed Suraj is said to have run away from the scene and left behind his vehicle, which is currently in the custody of the police

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, after he allegedly shot and injured a man during the ongoing 2024 elections.

Ghana Police is looking for Mujaheed Suraj, who shot an individual. Photo source: Ghana Police

Source: Instagram

The incident happened in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. Police have impounded the car, and it is currently in their custody.

The police say an intelligence-led operation is underway to arrest the suspect. They have assured the public that efforts are being made to bring him to justice.

The victim is receiving treatment for the gunshot injury to his leg. Authorities have not provided further details about the victim’s condition.

Awutu Senya shooting sparks concern

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Razak Hussain said:

"A kind and respectable gentleman, with not an ounce of malice in his soul, which leads me to believe his repulsive actions were uncharacteristic."

Gaym Ova wrote:

"It was never going to happen, that we'd finish this election and Kasoa won't be in the news never."

Tina Aggrey said:

"He can’t hide koraaa now Ghana is small due to social media nti…. Big ups to GPS."

Emy Xypher wrote:

"See him. If this is true then may Allah curse you for trying to bring chaos to the nation."

Polling agent arrested

In the heat of the election, a lot of drama has ensued between the police and some individuals. One polling agent was hot after he was caught getting involved in election malpractice.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the polling agent was accused of sharing money with voters to influence their choice at the polls.

Ghanaians praised the police for their efforts to apprehend the man.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh