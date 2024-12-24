A video of a street hawker's reaction after a stranger gave her groceries has gone viral online

The benevolent lady said her decision was premised on her desire to put smiles on the faces of individuals during the festive season

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the young lady for her kindness

A Ghanaian lady has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of her benevolent gesture towards a stranger surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady said she had GH¢1000 and wanted to put a smile on someone's face during this festive season.

She then purchased some groceries at the mall and went to the streets searching for the lucky person who would be her beneficiary.

Initially, she had issues finding someone needing those items but later settled on a street hawker.

The street hawker, without hesitation, received the items with joy. After that, she showed appreciation and vibed with the young lady for her benevolence.

At the time of writing, the video, which had raked in over 31,000 likes and 200 comments, was captioned:

"I think I have five more giveaways to do before the year ends. I don't know who, but it will happen because this year has been a good one."

Ghanaians praise the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video have celebrated the young lady for her act of kindness.

Kobbyscoff Photography wrote:

"God bless you miss enny."

Maame "haa indicated:

Naa added:

"May the good Lord bless you."

Queeny Pixcy added:

"In Abugiss and in my dorm we always talk about Miss Enny. We love you.

