Dorothea Hagin, a Ghanaian prophetess's 25-year-old marriage ended after it was discovered that her husband had 2 kids with a church member

The man was initially denying any involvement with the lady in question but the truth emerged later

The pastor left the prophetess with no property and she resorted to living in uncompleted buildings before getting back on her feet

Prophetess Dorothea Hagin of the Women at the Cutting Edge Ministries has recounted her marital woes that led to the end of her 25-year-old marriage with her husband.

In an interview with Joy News on a Walk With Jesus monitored by YEN.com.gh, Dorothea Hagin indicated that for 25 years, she trusted her husband so much and fully dedicated her time to supporting his ministry.

However, a time came when a lady in the church secretly had an affair with the pastor and had two children for the man of God who was highly revered.

The pastor did well to hide every form of conversation with his baby mama but Dorothea once discovered a receipt of a purchase of a baby item in his drawer that raised suspicions.

From that moment on, life became unbearable for the innocent woman whose husband was constantly disrespected publicly by the lady in question.

Later, the man admitted to his crime after several rounds of denial and the marriage of 25 years was dissolved.

Prophetess Dorothea Hagin's world came crashing down after the divorce as the man seized all the properties and left her with nothing.

She started sleeping in uncompleted buildings and struggled to get back up on her feet to set up the Women at the Cutting Edge Ministries to help ladies struggling in life and marriage.

