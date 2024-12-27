Merdarlock, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has embarked on an initiative to support the less privileged in society

Known as the "Feed the Street Mission," the initiative is dedicated to providing meals to those in need every Christmas Day

The young entrepreneur distributed packs of food and drinks, essential supplies, and envelopes to some less privileged people on the street of Accra

A Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur, Merdarlock, showed love to hundreds of individuals living on the streets on Boxing Day.

Merdarlock distributed packs of food and drinks to over 2,000 people in Nima, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and its environs.

Merdarlock, a Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur feeds over 2000 less privileged people on Boxing Day. Photo credit: @Merdarlock/UGC.

In addition to the food and drinks, the young entrepreneur also provided financial assistance to some struggling families in the aforementioned areas.

This remarkable act of kindness was undertaken by Merdarlock to put smiles on people's faces as part of the Christmas celebrations.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young entrepreneur was joined by his friends as they distributed hot meals, essential supplies, and envelopes containing money to families in need.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Merdarlock explained that the motivation behind the donation, carried out under the auspices of M-lock, stemmed from a strong sense of duty to give back to society.

"I always feel a sense of duty to help others in need. The streets feel empty and forgotten, so we have to hit the street and bring joy to those who can’t walk or have lost hope,” he said.

He further stated that the free food initiative, dubbed 'Feed the Streets Mission," had come to stay and that it would be held twice every year for the less privileged, especially widows and widowers.

"M-lock Feed the Street is set to become an annual event, with plans to continue this charitable work every December 26....there will be feeding programs every six months specifically for widows and widowers, reinforcing my commitment to supporting those in vulnerable situations," he added.

Netizens commend Merdarlock

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the donation exercise commended Merdarlock for supporting the street.

@gigelectronicsgh said:

"May God bless you Brother."

@educationist_ambassador_also said:

"Very soon naaa MP he wan job.. God Bless You."

@sketches_yrn wrote:

"God bless you, bro, heaven confirm."

@hisholiness2010 said:

"Thank you, for showing love, this is the season, more Blessings bro."

Source: YEN.com.gh