A video of a young lady's advice to men during the Christmas festivities has generated reactions online

This comes after she called on men to prioritise their family relatives rather than investing their time and money to impress ladies

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

A young Ghanaian woman has stirred controversy on social media with her Christmas message to men.

In the video YEN.com.gh, sighted on TikTok, the lady @pena96 advised men to be circumspect and responsible about their financial choices in 2025.

Ghanaian lady advises on issues to prioritise in 2025. Photo credit: @pena96/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As the new year beckoned, the young lady called for men to prioritise their families by investing in relatives instead of devoting their time and resources to impressing women.

"I want to tell the brotherhood that from next year, when you get money, do not use it to impress a lady. Don't spend the money on someone else's daughter. Rather, invest it in your family relatives. Try impressing your mother and siblings.

Her comment is in reaction to claims by some people calling for women not to support their partners financially come 2025.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's advise

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their views on the woman's concerns, with many people praising her.

NII (number) 2 two commented:

"U will be blessed till the end of your life we are proud of dear."

OnlyGodCanJudgeMe wrote:

"We love u too much. U will live long Queen of brotherhood."

Sweet_Vibe added:

"Obaapa God bless u....if men had 5% of your kind in this world, there would be eternal peace."

Foster Richard indicated:

"God bless you sister long life thank. I love you so much."

inshallah added:

"I really like your speech u are too wise."

Women praise hardworking men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady grabbed headlines after a video of her praising men went viral.

In a TikTok video, the lady said that after working for some time, she admits she made a mistake by referring to men as stingy.

Ghanaian men who chanced on the video praised the young lady for appreciating men's effort.

Source: YEN.com.gh