A young Ghanaian man has put smiles on the faces of some street boys with his act of kindness

The unidentified man was captured sharing money with the boys, who were near a busy roadway

His gesture towards the boys attracted positive reactions from netizens, who commended him

A well-to-do young Ghanaian man has demonstrated his kindness to a group of street boys.

In a video shared on TikTok by @original_allahwatim, the unidentified young man was captured doling out cedi notes to a group of boys, who seemed to be idling by the roadside.

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man blesses street boys with money in an admirable act of kindness. Photo credit:@original_allahwati/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young well-to-do-man, with a polythene bag of cash, went around putting smiles on the faces of the boys.

The street boys seemed excited and appreciative of the gesture done by the young man, as they showered him with praises and accolades for his kindness.

"Everyone will get some; everyone should come for their share," a voice was heard saying in the video.

Reactions to young man's kindness

The young man's act of kindness impressed many netizens who chanced on the video on TikTok.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had racked up over 5k likes and 323 comments as of the time of drafting this report, are compiled below:

@uricamaameyeboah21@gmail.com said:

"God bless you more chairman."

@aaseigh1234 also said:

"Jah bless you for putting smile. on their faces. May you live long in life my brother. More money more life."

@GraceChild wrote:

"The Gee in the hood Jah bles locate me too I lost my mom help little sister."

@pitty savage also wrote:

"God bless you,but I didn't get some of the money."

Black Sherif gifts street boys cash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif blessed some street boys with cash after they stopped him by the roadside.

Blacko, as the musician is also famously known, got out of his vehicle and handed money to the group of eager young boys.

In a video that went viral, the musician pulled out a stack of GH¢100 notes from his pocket and handed them to those he saw.

