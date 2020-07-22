A SHS graduate in Ghana named Abdul Samed has created an incubator capable of hatching 2,000 eggs within 21 days

According to the young innovator, he is currently able to successfully operate his device for the eggs to hatch with a 80% yield

Abdul Samed currently serves his close family members and a few other clients but says he is ready for more deals

Samed Abdul, a young entrepreneur in Ghana, has created an incubator that is capable of hatching a whopping 2,000 eggs within 21 days.

The young man, who is yet to go to tertiary after finishing high school, revealed to YEN.com.gh that he started the process just two years ago and has now been able to build the 2,000-capacity egg incubator.

Samed, who is also known among his friends as Crystal, hails from Kwahu Abetifi, the capital of Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Speaking on how he was able to get the incubator without receiving any training, Abdul reveals he performed his research and subsequently found a means to import some parts of the incubator into Ghana to assemble.

All things being equal, Abdul who can be found on Twitter with the handle Abdul Samed, says he is able to hatch the eggs with a 80% yield.

Samed is currently able to provide day-old chicks for his poultry farm that is managed by one of his close family members and a few other clients but says he can be reached via +233247471163 for more deals.

