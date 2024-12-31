The self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Seidu Mba has been captured in a trending video showing love to some kids

Seidu Mba, the self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has put smiles on the faces of some kids in Kumasi.

The heavily built man, known for his loyalty and dedication to the Asantehene, shared a special moment with the kids, showering them with gifts.

Seidu Mba, the self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Otumfuo, celebrates Christmas with kids In Kumasi. Photo credit: @mr.gam41/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on TikTok, Seidu Mba was seen sharing biscuits and drinks with the kids as part of the Christmas celebrations.

Each kid got a biscuit and a bottle of soft drink from the self-acclaimed bodyguard of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The children looked visibly delighted as they lined up to receive their Christmas gifts from Seidu Mba.

After taking their presents, the kids thanked him and left beaming with excitement.

"Today is the last day of the year and I just want to put a smile on the face of our Future Leaders," he wrote in the caution of the video.

Netizens commend Seidu Mba

Netizens who chanced on the video of Seidu Mba and kids commended him for his gesture.

@Hajj Ridondo said:

"The prayers of the kids will follow u bro Allah bless."

@Prynoxx also said:

"Lion dey show love koraaa, small fire dey back.... God bless you making the kids smile."

@wasterbi commented:

"God bless u champion for feeding the poor."

@beckylynch also commented:

"I will always say that this kind of people have a heart of Gold."

@Big Motion wrote:

"Seidu, may Allah bless you abundantly for putting smile on the face of our future leaders."

Otumfuo Honours security team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo organized a special dinner party for his security team.

The event was held at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, December 29, 2024, to honour and appreciate the hard work and dedication of his men throughout the year.

A video of the event showed the security team having a good time amid good music and food.

Source: YEN.com.gh