Kylian Mbappe shown straight red card for horror challenge against Alaves
- Kylian Mbappe was shown a straight red card in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Alaves on Sunday for an awful challenge
- Mbappe lasted just 38 minutes of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Alaves on Sunday afternoon
- The France star was handed his marching orders for an awful tackle on Antonio Blanco which saw him jump in recklessly and leave the Alaves midfielder in a heap
Kylian Mbappé was shown the first red card of his Real Madrid career following a reckless tackle against Alavés.
Los Blancos entered the match in urgent need of a win, having endured back-to-back defeats against Valencia and Arsenal.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were in control during the first half at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, taking an early lead through Eduardo Camavinga.
But the momentum shifted dramatically when the game was turned on its head.
Mbappé received a straight red card in the 38th minute, forcing Real Madrid to play with 10 men for the remaining 52 minutes. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera had no hesitation in making the decision.
Why Mbappe was sent off vs Alaves
The ex-PSG star was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Alavés midfielder Antonio Blanco.
The French forward lunged in late with a high, dangerous tackle, catching Blanco on the shin with his studs while nowhere near the ball.
Initially, the referee handed Mbappé a yellow card, but after consulting the pitchside monitor, it took just one replay for him to upgrade the decision to a red.
Mbappé headed straight down the tunnel after the red card decision.
His reckless challenge left Real Madrid with ten men for the remainder of the match—just three days before Arsenal visit the Santiago Bernabéu.
What seemed like a routine home win quickly turned into another uphill battle for an already injury-hit Real Madrid squad.
If Los Blancos fail to secure all three points, Mbappé’s moment of recklessness could deal a serious blow to their La Liga title hopes.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.