Kylian Mbappé was shown the first red card of his Real Madrid career following a reckless tackle against Alavés.

Los Blancos entered the match in urgent need of a win, having endured back-to-back defeats against Valencia and Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were in control during the first half at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, taking an early lead through Eduardo Camavinga.

But the momentum shifted dramatically when the game was turned on its head.

Mbappé received a straight red card in the 38th minute, forcing Real Madrid to play with 10 men for the remaining 52 minutes. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera had no hesitation in making the decision.

Why Mbappe was sent off vs Alaves

The French forward lunged in late with a high, dangerous tackle, catching Blanco on the shin with his studs while nowhere near the ball.

Initially, the referee handed Mbappé a yellow card, but after consulting the pitchside monitor, it took just one replay for him to upgrade the decision to a red.

Mbappé headed straight down the tunnel after the red card decision.

His reckless challenge left Real Madrid with ten men for the remainder of the match—just three days before Arsenal visit the Santiago Bernabéu.

What seemed like a routine home win quickly turned into another uphill battle for an already injury-hit Real Madrid squad.

If Los Blancos fail to secure all three points, Mbappé’s moment of recklessness could deal a serious blow to their La Liga title hopes.

