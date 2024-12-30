The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appreciated his security team at the Manhyia Palace

A special dinner party was organised for the security team on Sunday, December 29, 2024, in Kumasi

A video of the event sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the security guards dancing and having a good moment with their King

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has organized a special dinner party for his security guards.

The event, held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29, 2024, aimed to appreciate the guards' hard work and sacrifices.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II honours security team with special dinner party. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The dinner party brought together the Asantehene, his security team, and key dignitaries, who enjoyed a sumptuous meal and warm words of appreciation.

A video of the event sighted by YEN.com.gh on X captured the Asante King's guards hailing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The guards, comprising both state and private security personnel, knelt before the high table where the Asantehene sat, showering him with praise and accolades.

The King reportedly expressed gratitude to the guards for their dedication, hard work, and loyalty in ensuring his safety and security.

Reactions to Otumfuo's gesture to his guards

This kind gesture by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to his security guards warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who chanced on the video on social media.

@StvrDenzel wrote:

"This is so heartwarming. Otumfuor is HIM."

@tin_kudi also wrote:

"This was very thoughtful of him."

@gyebiii said:

"This is beautiful. Asante y3 oman"

@NagyaMensah also said:

"This is thoughtful of him. So beautiful."

@Ahllam567_LFC commented:

"Was looking through to see if I will say that guy called “Seidu” who claim to be his guard lol."

@denew4ce also commented:

"So where is that guy who usually don't were shoes? The one who was at Techiman."

Otumfuo's wife throws the ball for Queen's mother

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Lady Julia, the wife of the Asantehene, organized a ball for the queen mothers within the Ashanti Kingdom.

A video of the ball, which went viral on social media, showed the queens in exquisite dinner wear, dancing to some melodious Ghanaian tunes.

The ball was reportedly organized to honour the esteemed queens of the Ashanti Kingdom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh