The Manhyia Palace has dismissed reports by some media platforms indicating that the convoy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had been attacked

Viral social media posts on Monday, December 2, 2024, indicated that some buses accompanying the Asantehene to a funeral had been attacked

However, the seat of the Asantehene has refuted the claims, leaving some Ghanaians unhappy

Manhyia Palace, the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has dismissed reports indicating that the Asantehene's convoy en route to Kumasi after a funeral had been attacked.

This is after footage of an alleged attack on some buses which accompanied the Asantehene to a funeral by some youth of Techiman surfaced on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The incident reportedly occurred due to an earlier incident at Techiman.

However, a statement by the Manhyia Palace indicated that the reports were mere speculation and unfounded.

Otumfuo attends a funeral at Nkoranza

On Monday, December 2, 2024, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II departed the Manhyia Palace for a funeral at Nkoranza.

Reports indicate that the King's entourage blocked the highway at Amamfom before the funeral, chanting provocative songs.

This angered the youth in Techiman, who issued threats to attack anyone using the route and reportedly attacked the buses returning to Nkoranza from Kumasi, leaving many on the buses injured.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Manhyia Palace insists the convoy accompanying the Asantehene was not attacked. Manhyia further urged the public to disregard the misinformation.

See the post below:

Netizens fume over Manhyia Palace's response

Netizens who saw the response from the Manhyia Palace regarding the incident were unhappy. They questioned why Otumfuo's seat would deny the incident, especially with video evidence circulating online.

@ab3_nsuo wrote:

"We have watched the videos, Opemsour should say something better, bcos you don’t release something like this after people have been injured. Videos don’t lie. He should stop the peace peace thing. Because it is making the Asante kingdom fragile to the outside world."

@RichardOseiAko4 wrote:

"It's just a press release but the Xmas and election go long give the techiman pple. No car from Kumasi will go there again. If they haven’t done their Xmas shopping is over for them. Kumasi boarders are closed. No car is moving from Kumasi to techiman during, before and after Xmas."

Otumfuo cries in public

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene had publicly expressed grief.

The revered King wept at the funeral of his late cousin, who was his son (per tradition) until his demise.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

