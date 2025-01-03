Barely 24 hours since the Kantamanto Market fire incident, traders are taking stock of their losses

One trader said he had lost goods worth thousands in the fire that broke out on January 2, 2025

He suggested the inferno was an arson attack on the traders although the cause is still unclear

Traders at the Kantamanto Market are still counting their losses after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025.

A victim of the devastating inferno has lamented the loss of his trading capital and goods.

A trader laments losing over GH¢150,000 worth of goods in the Kantamanto Market fire. Photo credit: UGC.

Recounting his losses in a video circulating on social media, the trader, identified as Sammy, said he lost goods worth over GH¢150,000.

The man, who claimed to trade in denim trousers, said his life had been ruined as a result of the Kantamanto fire incident.

"I sell male and female jeans trousers. I can't place a specific figure on exactly how much I have lost, but the last goods I order are worth GH¢150,000," he said.

Sammy expressed belief that the fire was not an accident and suggested it could have been a targeted arson attack.

"Why are we this weak to each other? They should have at least allowed us to pack out our goods. This is pure wickedness, this is a really bad," he added.

More about the Kantamanta fire outbreak

The Kantamanto fire outbreak has reportedly ravaged thousands of shops, leaving many traders concerned about their livelihoods.

Although the cause of the inferno has yet to be determined by the Ghana National Fire Service, many of the traders, like Sammy, believe it was not an incident.

So far, aside from the shops that have been burnt to ashes, no lives were reported as lost although there were a few reported cases of injuries.

Netizens reaction to Sammy's interview

After the video of Sammy's interview hit online, some netizens who saw it on TikTok shared their views.

@deal_Boss said:

"As a business man you should always know the value of your stock, know your Asset, Capital and Liability take proper records no matter the size of your business and run statement every month."

@Ama Adoma said:

"Oh! this man I buy jeans from him oooo oh! his shop is big oooo."

@Chase commented:

"We are hard working youths in Ghana what have done to deserve this."

@Kojo Solar also commented:

"The question is do they have insurance on the items they were selling. If they did the insurance company have to pay for the damages."

Kantamanto trader begs Osei Kwame Despite

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Kantamanto Market fire appealed to Osei Kwame Despite to come to their aid.

The trader, in a video that went viral on X, said he had lost everything and needed support from some of Ghana's wealthy people.

Many Ghanaians, upon coming across the viral video about the market trader, sympathised with the affected people over the losses.

