New on Netflix in April 2025 - Must-watch movies and TV shows you can't miss

What's new on Netflix in April 2025?

We based this article on data from official Netflix announcements, streaming trends, and IMDb's popularity index. These rankings are subjective and in no particular order. Availability and schedules may change, so check Netflix for the latest updates.

Must-watch movies on Netflix in April 2025

Netflix has selected several top-rated movies to stream in April 2025, featuring action, drama, and comedy. Here are some must-watch Netflix films this month:

1. Heat (1995)

Original release date: 15 December 1995

15 December 1995 Availability on Netflix: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Crime, thriller

Crime, thriller Major actors: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer Director: Michael Mann

Heat is a crime thriller with intense action, deep characters, and high-stakes drama. Directed by Michael Mann, the movie stars Al Pacino as a relentless LAPD detective and Robert De Niro as a master thief planning one last heist. Their gripping chase leads to one of the most iconic shootouts in film history.

With a powerful cast, including Val Kilmer and Jon Voight, Heat delivers edge-of-your-seat tension, emotional depth, and unforgettable performances. If you love crime dramas with clever storytelling and thrilling action, Heat (1995) is one of the best Netflix releases of April 2025.

2. Havoc (2025)

Netflix release date: 25 April 2025

25 April 2025 Genres: Thriller, action

Thriller, action Major actors: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell

Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell Director: Gareth Evans

Havoc is an action thriller directed by Gareth Evans, starring Tom Hardy as a detective who must fight through a dangerous criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son. As he uncovers deep corruption and conspiracy, he faces relentless enemies in a high-stakes battle.

Directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid 2011), the movie has intense hand-to-hand combat, suspense, and a gripping story full of twists. Tom Hardy delivers a powerful performance that will glue you to the screen from start to finish.

3. Banger (2025)

Netflix release date: 2 April 2025

2 April 2025 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Major actors: Vincent Cassel, Laura Felpin, Mister V

Vincent Cassel, Laura Felpin, Mister V Director: So-Me

Banger follows Vincent Cassel as Scorpex, a washed-up DJ looking for a comeback. When Laura Felpin, playing Officer Rose Espino, a French intelligence agent, offers him a secret mission tied to his career revival, Scorpex plunges into a chaotic adventure mixing crime, music, and unexpected twists.

4. Geostorm (2017)

Original release date: 20 October 2017 (USA)

20 October 2017 (USA) Availability on Netflix: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Science fiction, disaster thriller

Science fiction, disaster thriller Major actors: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish Director: Dean Devlin

Geostorm follows Jake Lawson, a scientist who helped develop a global network of satellites designed to control Earth's weather. When the system malfunctions, causing extreme natural disasters worldwide, Jake must team up with his estranged brother to fix the satellites before a catastrophic Geostorm wipes out entire cities.

Gerard Butler, who plays Jake Lawson, is known for his roles in 300 (2006) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013). Jim Sturgess, who plays Jake's brother Max, has starred in Across the Universe (2007) and 21 (2008). Abbie Cornish from Sucker Punch (2011), portrays Secret Service Agent Sarah Wilson.

5. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Original release date: 29 June 2018 (USA)

29 June 2018 (USA) Availability on Netflix: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Action, crime, drama, mystery, thriller

Action, crime, drama, mystery, thriller Major actors: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Merced

Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Merced Director: Stefano Sollima

Sicario: Day of the Soldado follows federal agent Matt Graver and hitman Alejandro as they escalate their fight against drug cartels at the U.S.-Mexico border. When the government tasks them with starting a war between rival cartels, their mission takes a dark turn, leading to unexpected betrayals and moral dilemmas.

Benicio del Toro, who stars in the film, is known for The Usual Suspects (1995) and Sicario (2015). Josh Brolin, who plays a key role, has appeared in No Country for Old Men (2007) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Isabela Merced from Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) and Catherine Keener from Get Out (2017) also join the cast. Stefano Sollima, best known for directing Gomorrah (2014–2021), helms the film.

New movies on Netflix in April 2025: underrated picks

These underrated films offer great stories and fresh perspectives, making them worth a watch. Here are some hidden gems on Netflix this April that deserve more attention:

1. Bullet Train Explosion (2025)

Netflix release date: 23 April 2025

23 April 2025 Genres: Action, thriller, crime, drama

Action, thriller, crime, drama Major actors: Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Non, Takumi Saitoh, Machiko Ono, Jun Kaname, Hana Toyoshima

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, Kanata Hosoda, Non, Takumi Saitoh, Machiko Ono, Jun Kaname, Hana Toyoshima Director: Shinji Higuchi

Bullet Train Explosion is a high-stakes Japanese action thriller reimagined from the 1975 classic The Bullet Train. The film follows the intense race against time as a bomb is planted on the Hayabusa 60 Shinkansen, set to detonate if the train slows below 100 kilometres per hour.

With a ransom demand of ¥100 billion, the train's crew and government authorities must locate the bomber and prevent disaster.

The Japanese film stars Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as conductor Kazuya Takaichi, alongside Kanata Hosoda, Non, Takumi Saitoh, Machiko Ono, Jun Kaname, and Hana Toyoshima. Bullet Train Explosion is directed by Shinji Higuchi, best known for Shin Godzilla (2016).

2. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Original release: 13 August 1967

13 August 1967 Availability on Netflix: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Action, biography, crime, drama

Action, biography, crime, drama Major actors: Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Pollard

Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Pollard Director: Arthur Penn

Bonnie and Clyde follows the thrilling and tragic story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two lovers who become infamous bank robbers during the Great Depression. As they travel across the country, their daring crimes capture national attention, but their reckless lifestyle puts them on a collision course with law enforcement.

The film stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in their iconic roles as the infamous criminal duo. Bonnie and Clyde also feature Gene Hackman, Michael J. Pollard, and Estelle Parsons, who won an Academy Award for her performance.

Arthur Penn, known for The Miracle Worker (1962) and Little Big Man (1970), directs this epic crime drama.

3. The Age of Innocence (1993)

Original release date: 17 September 1993

17 September 1993 Availability on Netflix: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Romance, drama

Romance, drama Major actors: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder

Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder Director: Martin Scorsese

The Age of Innocence is a romantic drama set in 1870s New York. It follows Newland Archer, a wealthy lawyer, engaged to the proper and respectable May Welland. His life takes a turn when he falls for the free-spirited Countess Ellen Olenska. Torn between love and duty, he struggles with the strict rules of high society.

This girly movie stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder, who deliver powerful performances in this romantic period drama. Martin Scorsese, the acclaimed director of Goodfellas (1990) and Taxi Driver (1976), helms the film.

Best TV shows on Netflix in April 2025

April 2025 brings an exciting lineup of TV shows to Netflix, with fresh new series and highly anticipated returning favourites. Here are the must-watch Netflix shows in April 2025:

1. Black Mirror (Season 7)

Netflix release date: 10 April 2025

10 April 2025 Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Crime, drama, mystery, sci-fi, thriller

Crime, drama, mystery, sci-fi, thriller Major actors: Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen

Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen Creator: Charlie Brooker

Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and human nature. Each episode presents a unique, thought-provoking story, often set in dystopian futures or alternate realities.

Season 7 dives into the dark side of advanced technology with six thrilling episodes. Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Will Poulter, and Paul Giamatti star in the season's futuristic dangers, eerie virtual worlds, and unsettling tech experiments.

A sequel to USS Callister adds even more excitement, keeping fans hooked with mind-bending twists and gripping stories.

2. Devil May Cry (Season 1)

Netflix release date: 3 April 2025

3 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Animation, action, adventure, fantasy, mystery

Animation, action, adventure, fantasy, mystery Target audience: Adult fans of anime, fans of video game adaptations

Adult fans of anime, fans of video game adaptations Key voice actors: Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee

Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee Creators: Alex Larsen, Adi Shankar

Devil May Cry (Season 1) is an action-packed anime based on Capcom's hit video game series and part of the Devil May Cry franchise. The animation series follows Dante, a demon hunter for hire, as he battles supernatural threats while uncovering secrets about his past.

Devil May Cry features stylish, high-energy animation by Studio Mir, known for its work on The Legend of Korra. Expect fluid fight sequences, gothic-inspired settings, and bold character designs that bring the game's intense action to life.

3. Pulse (Season 1)

Netflix release date: 3 April 2025

3 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Drama

Drama Major actors: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon

Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon Creator: Zoe Robyn

Pulse is a medical drama set in Miami's busiest trauma centre. It follows young ER doctor Dani Simms as she navigates intense emergencies and complex relationships. What makes the show worth watching is its gripping mix of medical suspense and personal drama.

Pulse (Season 1) has a great cast, including Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado.

4. You (Season 5)

Netflix release date: 24 April 2025

24 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Crime, drama, romance, thriller

Crime, drama, romance, thriller Major actors: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Charlotte Ritchie

Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Charlotte Ritchie Creators: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

You returns for its fifth and final season, following Joe Goldberg as he tries to leave his dark past behind in New York. Now living as a public figure and "Prince Charming," Joe faces new challenges when a mysterious woman threatens to unravel his carefully crafted life.

Season 5 (the final chapter) stars Penn Badgley alongside Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Led by showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, the season promises an intense, suspenseful ride as Joe struggles to keep his dark past buried.

5. Young Sheldon (Season 7)

Netflix release date: 15 April 2025

15 April 2025 Number of episodes: 14

14 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Major actors: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber Creators: Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro

Season 7 of Young Sheldon brings a heartfelt and humorous conclusion to Sheldon Cooper's early years. As he prepares for his future at Caltech, the season explores family changes, academic challenges, and emotional moments that lead to The Big Bang Theory. Fans can expect a mix of laughter and nostalgia as Sheldon's journey reaches its final chapter.

6. Karma (Season 1)

Netflix release date: 4 April 2025

4 April 2025 Number of episodes: 6

6 Genre: Crime, drama, thriller

Crime, drama, thriller Major actors: Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Shin Do-Hyun

Karma is a gripping South Korean crime thriller that follows six strangers whose lives become dangerously intertwined after a fateful accident. As they navigate betrayal, revenge, and dark secrets, they must face the consequences of their choices.

It stars Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon. Karma is directed and written by Lee Il-hyung, known for A Violent Prosecutor and Remember.

7. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3)

Netflix release date: 3 April 2025

3 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genre: Animation, action, adventure, family, sci-fi

Animation, action, adventure, family, sci-fi Target audience: Teens and adult fans of the Jurassic World franchise

Teens and adult fans of the Jurassic World franchise Key voice actors: Sean Giambrone, Paul-Mikél Williams, Kiersten Kelly

Sean Giambrone, Paul-Mikél Williams, Kiersten Kelly Creators: Scott Kreamer, Zack Stentz

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory continues the thrilling adventure of the Nublar Six as they face new dangers and uncover dark secrets in a world where dinosaurs roam freely. Season 3 follows their struggle against a powerful biotech empire while navigating shifting alliances and betrayals.

Jurassic World is one of the top Netflix animated films in April 2025. It features high-quality CGI animation, bringing dinosaurs to life with detailed textures, fluid movement, and cinematic action sequences. This animation features intense chase scenes, stunning prehistoric landscapes, and immersive world-building that enhance the storytelling.

TV shows on Netflix in April 2025: underrated picks

These are some underrated picks on Netflix this April 2025 that you should check out:

1. Ransom Canyon (Season 1)

Netflix release date: 17 April 2025

17 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Drama, romance, western

Drama, romance, western Major actors: Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene

Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene Creator: April Blair

Ransom Canyon is a romantic Western drama set in the Texas Hill Country. It follows the lives of three ranching families as they navigate love, loss, and legacy.

The TV series stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, and Marianly Tejada. Its creator, April Blair, is known for her work on Sweet Magnolias and Firefly Lane.

2. Love on the Spectrum (Season 3)

Netflix release date: 2 April 2025

2 April 2025 Number of episodes: 7

7 Genres: Documentary, reality TV, romance

Documentary, reality TV, romance Stars: Abbey, David, Adán, Connor, Dani, James, Madison, Pari, Tanner, Jennifer Cook

Love on the Spectrum returns for its third season, offering a heartfelt look at the dating experiences of individuals on the autism spectrum. The reality TV series follows new and returning cast members as they navigate relationships, first dates, and personal growth with the guidance of neurodiversity expert Jennifer Cook.

What is coming to Netflix in 2025?

According to The Hollywood Reporter and What's on Netflix, fans should expect the final season of Stranger Things, more thrilling episodes of Black Mirror, and the last chapter of You. There's also a new Fear Street horror movie, an animated Devil May Cry series, and the action-packed film Havoc starring Tom Hardy.

What are three good movies on Netflix?

According to Netflix's Tudum website, Red Notice, Carry-On, and Don't Look Up are among the most-watched movies on the platform. These films have captivated audiences with their thrilling stories, talented casts, and engaging plots, making them excellent recommendations for your next movie night.

What's streaming in April 2025?

In April 2025, Netflix is streaming exciting new movies and TV shows. Top picks include Havoc, an action thriller starring Tom Hardy; Bullet Train Explosion, a remake of The Bullet Train; and Black Mirror (Season 7), featuring more sci-fi stories, including a sequel to USS Callister.

Netflix has a great collection of movies and TV shows for everyone in April. Whether you love action, comedy, or drama, the platform has something exciting to watch. Some titles are new on Netflix in April 2025, while others are fan favourites returning with fresh episodes.

