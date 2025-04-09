Mahama Government Reportedly Dissolves National Cathedral Secretariat
The Mahama administration has officially dissolved the National Cathedral Secretariat, according to Citi News reports.
The secretariat was overseeing the National Cathedral Project started under the Akufo-Addo administration.
Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, earlier told Channel One TV that the government would no longer provide funding for the National Cathedral project.
He stated that this decision is in line with the position consistently upheld by President John Mahama, who has been clear in ensuring that taxpayer money will not be used for the project moving forward.
Source: YEN.com.gh
