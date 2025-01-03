Traders at the Katamanto market in Accra are still reeling in pain over the ruins of the capital and goods following the fire outbreak

The market was burnt to ashes at dawn on Thursday, January 2, 2024, despite efforts by the fire service

A male trader at the market has appealed to Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, for support

A victim of the recent Katamanto market fire outbreak has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, for support.

Katamanto, Ghana's biggest market for secondhand clothing, was ravaged by an inferno at dawn on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

A victim of the Katamanto fire outbreak begs Osei Kwame despite for support. Photo credit: UGC.

Over 100 shops have reportedly been burnt to ashes, leaving many traders devastated and reeling in pain over the loss of their capital and goods.

A male trader, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said many lives and businesses have been lost due to last Thursday dawn's inferno.

The middle-aged man pleaded with Ghanaian businessmen and the wealthy in society, particularly Osei Kwame Despite, to come to the aid of the traders, many of whom are women.

"What has happened to us is devastating and so I want to appeal to the wealthy people in Ghana, especially Dr Osei Kwame Despite to come to our aid," he said.

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the male trader blamed the Ghana National Fire Service for the spread of the fire.

"If the fire service claims that they did a good job, I'm telling you on authority that they did not do anything. As at 2 AM when I was here, their cars were packed. No fire service person was fighting the fire from all angles of the market," he alleged.

Osei Kwame Despite's philanthropist work

Osei Kwame Despite is one of the richest men in Ghana, with many businesses to his name.

The Ghanaian business mogul is widely known for his charitable endeavours, helping the poor and needy, especially widows, in Ghana.

It, therefore, stands to reason why the Kantamanto market victim would appeal to him for help.

He is also a prominent member of the East Legon Executive Club, a group comprising some of Ghana's richest men.

Ghanaians react to the trader's video

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the trader's video on X shared their views on his loss.

@QuophiDreams said:

"The East Legon big boys fit help paa but lalai."

@elorm990 also said:

"I feel their pain bro."

@e_calvinken commented:

"U can’t even ride a bicycle through kanta how much more their truck . We should stop casting blame . It has already happened."

Bishop J.Y. Adu's prophecy on Kantamanto

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kantamanto fire outbreak confirmed a prophecy by Bishop J.Y. Adu.

The man of God reportedly predicted that the Kantamanto market in Accra would be ravaged by fire in 2025 during his December 31, 2024 crossover service.

Following the unfortunate incident, the video of the prophet's prophecy has resurfaced on social media.

