An elderly Ghanaian food vendor was overwhelmed with joy when one of her customers appreciated her work.

This happened as the woman who sells the popular Ghanaian dish Beans with gari, popularly known as Gobɛ, was presented with a gift.

A food vendor who sells gari and beans rejoices as a customer surprises her with a nice gift. Photo credit: @daaavi06/TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the adorable moment when the customer told the elderly food vendor that he had a gift and wanted her to check it out.

Initially unsure of what it was, Gobɛ seller unwrapped the gift to find out her customer had made a beautiful framed photo as a token of his appreciation.

At that point, the woman's face lit up with a smile as she was not expecting such a pleasant surprise from one of her customers.

Ghanaians celebrate the Gobɛ seller

Social media users who commented on the video commended the man for putting a smile on the Gobɛ seller's face. Others also shared fond memories of the elderly food vendor.

Vladimir Putin commented:

"Buh Daavi bi fine women oo Daavi may Allah grant you long life.

KHORBHY_CLIFFORD wrote:

"Now that Daavi got a picture, beans price will increase."

olyviaowusua2 stated:

"I know her from New Abirem."

Fuelsam disclosed:

"She is very beautiful, long live mum."

Evidence opined

"Daavi, on behalf of all the hustlers, we say God richly bless you."

itx_Quojo indicated:

"The laughing is making me laugh."

Kayba_lipsy 1 added:

"Gob3 queen mother in Abriem."

RONNIE added

"Davi good to see her. Her joint was beside my former office- New Abirem Education Office. Last saw her in 2015 when I left the town."

Punches studio opined:

"You Dey worry Daavi too much."

C U R V E D stated:

"This Daavi is in my hometown. New Abirem."

agyekumsamuel4597

"You created tiktok page for daaavi."

queenfali054 stated:

"Good job but one thing I will like to say is let learn to smile all the time it makes one more beautiful all the time."

1st.Gentleman80s wrote:

"Daavi is beautiful."

CD. back up stated:

"Daavi was confused at a point."

Nurse combines work with selling beans

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse opened her side business as a Gobɛ seller.

In an interview, Grace said the Gobɛ business was a family business that her grandmother handled.

The health worker said that on days when she has to go to work, she wakes up early, around 4 a.m., and prepares the food so her sister can sell it.

Source: YEN.com.gh