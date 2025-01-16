A young Ghanaian lady was in a celebratory mood after checking her licensure examination results

She brought out her student nurse uniform and removed the bands from it to symbolise that she was now a professional nurse

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the lady for excelling in the exam organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council

A student nurse who attended Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College has become the envy of many after announcing that she passed her licensure examination.

A video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the young lady in excitement as she bragged to her followers that she was done with school.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates in a viral video after excelling in her NMC licensure exams. Photo credit: @vastyofficial4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She announced that she excelled in the licensure examination organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council(NMC) and, as such, opted to remove the bands from the student nurse uniform.

Looking visibly cheerful, the lady recalled each stage of her time as a nursing student as she joyfully removed the bands.

She congratulated herself on passing out as a licensed nurse and praised God for her feat.

"It was not easy getting to wear band one. Band two was also not easy, sister. We have suffered. If you meet any nurse, accord the person respect because we have been through a lot. I am ready to put on full band. It has not been easy. Grace has seen us through," she said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"Mood after checking my NMC results," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the nurse

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the young lady on excelling in the exam. Others also expressed the desire to become professional nurses in the future.

Henk_kobbi commented:

"After all these band band, your coming to stay at home."

Baeless stated:

"Congratulations sister, I tap into your blessing."

Official Lynndie wrote:

"Congratulations to you dear I tap into your blessings."

bhig_abena8343 added:

"You this girl err congratulations."

Fuseini Mariam added:

"I tap into your blessings."

NanaYaa_Gospel replied:

"Congratulations sis is my prayer to get there."

Nana Hemaah replied:

"Congratulations dear I tap into your blessing."

Mummy’s boMummy'sked:

"Adom nyame ay3bi congratulations sweetheart."

userOhemaa remarked:

"Congratulations to you dear,not be easy koraa."

Ama Blaq added:

"Congratulations sis cus it’s not easy."

MOG added:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus's name. Amen."

Indomie seller bags nursing degree

YEN.com.gh also reported that an Indomie seller left many inspired after bagging a degree in nursing.

In a social media post, the lady opened up about her journey and attributed her academic successes to hard work, perseverance, and divine intervention.

Elizabeth said she combined business and studies for years, often staying late to prepare for exams after long shifts at work.

She praised her husband for his role in her academic journey and expressed gratitude for his support.

Source: YEN.com.gh