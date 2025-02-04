A friend of the late Nana Pooley has opened up on his last encounter with the ardent Kotoko fan

Speaking in an interview, Prophet Ogidigidi explained that he foresaw tragedy would befall his late friend

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have expressed sorrow over the demise of the Kotoko supporter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Ogidigidi, a friend of the late Nana Pooley has broken his silence on the demise of the ardent Kotoko supporter who was killed in the aftermath of the Nsoatreman and Kotoko game.

Speaking in an interview, Prophet Ogididi said his last encounter with Nana Pooley happened a week ago at the Asakore Mampong station.

He said the deceased confided to him that he had no plan of going to Nsoatre for the Nsoatreman and Kotoko game due to concerns about his safety.

A friend of Nana Pooley opens up on the advice he gave the deceased Kotoko fan. Photo credit: @Asante Nation/X @Big Ben TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He said Nana Pooley's stance on the Nsoatre trip changed due to the assurance he got from his chairman and people he trusted.

"Last 5 days I met Pooley at Asokre Mampong station on his motorcycle. He was the one who called me and he informed me that he would be going to Nsoatre to watch the game. I told them of a bad vision and advised them to be careful on that trip. That was when he told me he initially planned not to go but was given assurance by his chairman and some people in the team."

He said the morale of Nana Pooley's tragic passing was for people to be cautious and seek protection all in their doings.

GFA takes action against Nsoatreman FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken swift action on the tragic incident that occurred between Asante Kotoko and the Nsoatreman game.

The GFA in a release said it had placed an indefinite ban on the home venue of Nsoatreman FC.

The Security Committee of the GFA led by DCOP Lydia Donkor will investigate the violent incident and present a report for further action.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Pooley's d.emise

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the Kotoko fan.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"This is so sad and for me that everyone involved in this act should be brought to book. Damirifa due Nana Yaw."

Abyna Fleeka indicated:

"They shouldn’t let it slide."

Kotoko withdraws from Ghana Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotoko had withdrawn from the Ghana Premier League after it suspended all football activities of the first team.

Kotoko in a statement said it took the decision following the death of the club's staunch supporter, Nana Pooley.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare visited the club on Tuesday to sympathise with the team over their loss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh