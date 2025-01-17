A video of a Ghanaian man surprising his wife has gone viral on social media with many reacting to it

In the video, the romantic man visited his wife's workplace to present her with a new luxurious car

Aside from the car, the man also presented his wife with some other gifts such as a flower bouquet and cake

A Ghanaian man has won many hearts with his romantic gesture, surprising his wife with a new car.

The unidentified man, determined to put a smile on his wife's face, visited her workplace unannounced, bearing a pleasant gift.

A romantic Ghanaian man visits his wife at her work to surprise her with a new car. Photo credit: @estaron_training/TikTok.

Accompanied by a trumpeter, the husband stormed the premises of a public school where his wife works as a teacher, to present her with the four-wheeled drive.

Besides the car, the woman also received a flower bouquet and other gifts from her thoughtful husband.

A video circulating on social media showed the woman sitting behind the wheel, getting a feel for her new car.

Beaming with excitement, she hugged her husband for several minutes, appreciating the thought and effort behind the gesture.

The heartwarming romantic gesture sent the entire school into a frenzy, with students and teaching staff emerging from their classrooms to witness the beautiful display of love.

"Love is the most beautiful thing ever Let’s help you celebrate your loved ones in grand style," the caption accompanying the video read.

Netizens awestruck by Ghanaian man's romantic gesture

The Ghanaian man's romantic gesture left many netizens, who chanced on the video, in awe.

They thronged the comment section of the video, which had garnered over 26.9k likes and more than 1000 comments to share their views.

@cakirious said:

"I will buy my wife a car in future but before that I will buy my mother 3 cars before hers."

@Sika_korkoor also said:

"To think that this happened just across my house. Nasec. So there are romantic men in amanfro ? Ei God abeg oo."

@ANIPEARLS commented:

"I know God will bless my man to surprise me this way. Even though I can also get it myself. but will be nicer from him."

@Elliana also commented:

"I will be surprised with a car too on my birthday this 24th January. It will sp exciting and emotional. I can’t wait."

@Stephel's Beauty Hub wrote:

"See the way am smiling here congrats dear and I double tap into such amazing and beautiful surprises."

@Ophelia Otchere also wrote:

"l haven't gotten this type of suprise yet but l pray for this kind of love for my three beautiful girls in the near future.... amen."

Woman surprises husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman showed love to her husband by surprising him with a gift.

The husband, a construction worker, was at a site working when his wife appeared unannounced and presented him with a bouquet of money, a cake and some flowers on the occasion of his birthday.

The romantic gesture left the man and his colleagues pleasantly surprised.

