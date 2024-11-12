A beautiful interracial marriage took place in Ghana recently between a young Ghanaian man and his obroni girlfriend

The lady tied the knot with her boyfriend after travelling to Ghana to meet her man for the first time

A video of the traditional marriage ceremony of the couple went viral on social media, attracting wild reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian man has married his obroni girlfriend, whom he had been dating distantly for many months.

The marriage took place days after the couple met in person for the first time in Ghana after the obroni lady jetted into the country.

Ghanaian man marries his obroni girlfriend after meeting in Ghana for the first time. Photo credit: @amagh85/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Videos of the couple's traditional marriage ceremony have gone viral on social media, attracting reactions from Ghanaians.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the obroni lady and her Ghanaian husband dressed in colourful kente clothes for their marriage ceremony.

Ghanaians react to the couple's wedding video

Some commentaries in reaction to the video insinuated that the obroni lady could be old enough to be the mother to the young Ghanaian man she married. Many observers pointed at the conspicuous huge age difference separating them.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the couple's trending wedding video.

@Afia adepa said:

"They will be like I don't want born one but will travel to marry their grandma eiii hmmm."

@APHRAGM also said:

"For those who had a lot to say but decided to keep quiet, how are you lovies."

@beauty secret wrote:

"Will he accept to marry a Ghanaian woman that age."

@kaakyire-akua also wrote:

"Green card nti Kwadwo aware ne Nana kansowa. We are proud of you bro."

@Akosua Lup-lup Kally commented:

"Hunger is taking our husbands away."

@Big vibes360 also commented:

"Ghana and Nigeria are in competition for grandma."

@sky said:

"Quick and smart decision, God instructed man to marry his helper, brotherhood is proud of you."

Below is the video of the obroni lady's arrival in Ghana.

Ghanaian lady marries obroni boyfriend

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady tied the knot with her obroni boyfriend in a colourful yet simple marriage ceremony in Ghana.

The traditional wedding video of the interracial couple sparked a conversation about the age gap in relationships.

While some said the lady married the man for money, others made the argument that this could have been the rare scenario of genuine love.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh