A commercial driver has people talking on social media after a video of him using a pair of scissors as a car key

The young man sat behind the steering wheel with the scissors inserted in the ignition switch

The video has ignited mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning the rationale and safety of the driver's action

A Ghanaian man has amused netizens after using a pair of scissors as a key to start his vehicle.

In a short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the man confidently sat behind the steering wheel with the scissors inserted into the ignition slot.

Ghanaian man uses scissors as a car key. Image source: EDHUB

The man caught the attention of many social media users curious about the ingenuity and circumstances surrounding this unconventional solution.

While some netizens hailed the man as a creative problem-solver, others expressed concern about potential theft or damage to the vehicle.

Nonetheless, the video has garnered thousands of views, likes, and comments on various social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

