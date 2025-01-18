Ghanaian Man Uses Scissors As Car Key, Video Ignites Laughter
- A commercial driver has people talking on social media after a video of him using a pair of scissors as a car key
- The young man sat behind the steering wheel with the scissors inserted in the ignition switch
- The video has ignited mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning the rationale and safety of the driver's action
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Ghanaian man has amused netizens after using a pair of scissors as a key to start his vehicle.
In a short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the man confidently sat behind the steering wheel with the scissors inserted into the ignition slot.
The man caught the attention of many social media users curious about the ingenuity and circumstances surrounding this unconventional solution.
While some netizens hailed the man as a creative problem-solver, others expressed concern about potential theft or damage to the vehicle.
Nonetheless, the video has garnered thousands of views, likes, and comments on various social media platforms.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh