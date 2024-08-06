A video of a bus driver lying on the bonnet of a salon car has surfaced on social media and sparked reactions

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the saloon car crashed into the bus, leaving the driver very furious

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

A bus driver has sparked laughter on social media after his reaction to a minor accident surfaced online. The unidentified man was seen in a video lying on the bonnet of a moving saloon car.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred after the car crashed into his bus, usually referred to as 'Trotro' in local parlance.

The Trotro driver did not resort to an amicable solution and leapt onto the hood of the moving vehicle. Knowing that his action could lead to an accident, the saloon car driver ignored the man and continued to move the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter as they took to the comment section to express their views. Many marvelled at the Trotro driver's bravery.

@_mrbio wrote:

"3de3n as3m koraa ni, is it Kasoa??"

@stnrboy254 wrote:

"Saykof scratch kakra nti... Ghana be full comedy nation ooo....legends nkwaa."

@Rasheed844 wrote:

"Idolo try and get us de update wae na de concert in this country."

@RonnieAustine wrote:

"Saaa Oman wei ankasa is full of comedy."

@jimmydealive wrote:

"Serious Drive. Ghana 3mu 3d3wu."

@CobbyBillioN wrote:

"Police station for what ?? Its better you both solve it amicably without involving the police. The cost and everything before you leave the station will marvel you. Ghana police."

@_rollwithoscar wrote:

"He knows they will run away and not pay for the damage they did to his car."

