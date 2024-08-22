A video of a Bolt driver recounting his ordeal with two passengers who wanted to steal his vehicle has surfaced online

The young man shared his story to raise awareness and said he narrowly escaped losing his vehicle that fateful day

Some netizens who saw the video were taken aback, while others shared their experiences in the comments

A Ghanaian Bolt driver, Emmanuel Paddy, has recounted how two men tried to steal his Toyota Echo vehicle from him.

During an interaction on the first episode of Scanty Explores, the man with over 15 years of driving experience stated that the incident happened in 2014 when he set off to work.

According to him, he got a passenger who said he was travelling from Mile 7 in Accra to Suhum in the Eastern Region and agreed to pay GH¢80 for the trip.

During their trip, the passenger indicated he would be travelling with another person who would be picked up along the road. The driver agreed.

Bolt driver recounts his near miss

Midway into their journey, they met the other passenger, and he joined them on the ride. However, the passengers asked the driver to divert from the route to their destination during the journey, which he refused.

This prompted an attack from both passengers, who seemingly had plans to steal his vehicle, leading to a scuffle between the three.

The young man indicated that he was severely injured when the vehicle crashed, although his life was spared.

He said the thieves escaped despite securing severe wounds, and he was rescued by some road construction workers who were working nearby.

He thus shared his story to create awareness of the activities of some of these unscrupulous persons in society.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bolt driver's story

The story of the young Ghanaian man left many with mixed reactions. While the incident saddened some, others were delighted that the man survived. Some netizens also shared similar experiences.

@nanayaw_24 wrote:

"As funny as it sounds these things happen daily. A friend’s car was snatched and he was beaten near death around the Dansoman area close to the pamblos. What saved him was the thieves were speaking a language he understood."

@Addai92397356 wrote:

"Charlie! Things dey happen oo. E check like Scanty go scare people plus ein content make dem shun Uber, Yango den things oo."

Bolt driver shares worst work experience

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Bolt driver had talked about his worst work experience in a video.

The unhappy young man stated that ladies patronising their services would often flirt with the drivers.

