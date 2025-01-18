Ghanaian Lady Gets Emotional As Dad Rewards Her Bountifully For Passing Her Law Exam: "Proud Moment"
A Ghanaian lady was overwhelmed with joy after her father gave her some gifts for passing her exam.
In a video which has since gone viral, the young lady was astounded as her dad and some relatives arrived at her apartment to present the gifts to her.
She indicated that she passed her law exam and to commend her efforts, her dad passed by with a bountiful reward.
The young lady who was not expecting the gesture received a bouquet, an iPhone, some cash, among other gifts.
Her dad also penned down a touching message, recognising the lady's efforts and celebrating her achievements.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh