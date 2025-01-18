A Ghanaian lady was overwhelmed with joy after her father gave her some gifts for passing her exam.

In a video which has since gone viral, the young lady was astounded as her dad and some relatives arrived at her apartment to present the gifts to her.

Ghanaian lady delights as dad gifts her iPhone after passing exam.



She indicated that she passed her law exam and to commend her efforts, her dad passed by with a bountiful reward.

The young lady who was not expecting the gesture received a bouquet, an iPhone, some cash, among other gifts.

Her dad also penned down a touching message, recognising the lady's efforts and celebrating her achievements.

