A senior official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr Joseph Agyemang, popularly known as Papa Bruno, tragically collapsed and died during a tense confrontation with parents over withheld WASSCE results at the WAEC office in Sekondi.

Reports indicate that the unfortunate incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, January 30, 2025, when a group of frustrated parents and students gathered at the WAEC office for an investigation into the withheld examination results.

The situation escalated when officials instructed affected students to enter a designated room one at a time without their parents, a directive that angered many guardians.

Rev Father Canon Wryter, a parent and eyewitness, explained to the media that tensions rose when an official made a remark that upset the parents, who then demanded an apology.

He noted that Mr Agyemang attempted to address the situation but suddenly collapsed. Despite being rushed to Essikado Hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

WAEC has yet to issue an official statement on the tragedy and the status of the withheld results. Meanwhile, education stakeholders and concerned parents continue to push for urgent intervention to prevent further complications for affected students.

