A woman identified as @oma22k has gone viral after sharing details of her brother’s relationship with a Jehovah’s Witness member

According to her account, the man accepted responsibility after the woman became pregnant and was ready to support both mother and child

The story has sparked heated reactions online, with many debating religion, parental rights, and challenges in interfaith relationships

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions online after sharing details of an unusual family dispute involving her younger brother and his girlfriend, a member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

The woman, identified on X as @oma22k, alleged that her brother secretly dated the lady and later accepted responsibility after she became pregnant.

A viral X post has sparked debate about religion and parental access to children. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images,Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the viral post, the man was prepared to support both the mother and the child throughout the pregnancy.

However, the situation reportedly changed when the woman went into labour.

The post claimed that she refused to disclose the hospital where she had been admitted and later denied the child’s father access to the newborn after delivery.

The X user further alleged that the woman insisted the man must begin worshipping at her church before he would be allowed to see the baby.

The claim quickly attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users debating the role of religion in relationships and parenting decisions.

While some users defended the woman’s right to raise her child according to her beliefs, others questioned whether religious affiliation should determine a father’s access to his child.

The viral discussion has since expanded into broader conversations about interfaith relationships, parental responsibilities, and the challenges couples may face when they come from different religious backgrounds.

The post continues to circulate online as users share differing opinions on the sensitive issue.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh