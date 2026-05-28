Popular Ghanaian social media medical doctor Yeboah Agyekum Francis has broken his silence following a viral, terrifying prophecy concerning his life

A controversial online seer widely known as "Karma President" publicly claimed that he received a divine dream detailing a sudden, fast-killing terminal illness targeting the young doctor

Replying directly on his official Instagram page, the medical influencer boldly rejected the negative declaration, anchoring his life and safety using a famous warfare protection scripture

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The tension separating spiritual sensationalism from modern professional security has escalated into a major social media stand-off, captivating thousands across the local entertainment and Christian communities.

Social media doctor Yeboah Agyekum addresses a viral doom prophecy from Karma President alleging that he is battling a fatal illness. Image credit: KarmaPresident/Facebook, Yeboah_Agyekum/Instagram

Source: UGC

Dr Yeboah Agyekum, who has built a massive, trusted digital footprint by providing highly accessible, evidence-based public health education to young Ghanaians, has found himself at the centre of an unwanted prophetic storm.

Yeboah Agyekum replies Karma President

The controversy exploded after "Karma President," a self-acclaimed prophet notorious for dropping highly sensationalised, dark revelations about prominent national brands, shared a video addressing the doctor’s health. In the chilling clip, the seer asserted that a severe spiritual affliction was looming over the medical influencer's life:

"God revealed in my dream that something very bad is coming to happen to him, and therefore, he needs to see to it before it is too late," Karma President warned the timelines.

"When that specific kind of illness also comes, it usually ends with immediate, sudden death."

Rather than panicking or validating the narrative by rushing to the prophet's inner consultation rooms, Agyekum chose to handle the public assertion with absolute calmness, spiritual authority, and class.

Taking to his Instagram page, the young medical officer reshared the viral prophecy video. Instead of a long, angry rant, he simply attached a single, uncompromising declaration from holy scripture, setting a powerful precedent for his thousands of impressionable followers:

"Psalm 23:4: Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

The move has been heavily lauded by lifestyle commentators, who note that by using standard biblical doctrine to neutralise a public "death scare," the doctor successfully prevented unnecessary panic among his family and patients, while demonstrating that his faith remains significantly stronger than internet speculation.

The Instagram post below has social media doctor, Yeboah Agyekum's response to Karma President.

Netizens rally behind the social media Doctor

The doctor's calm, spiritually mature counter-response instantly triggered a massive wave of solidarity, protective prayers, and shared faith across his comment sections:

@brobbryama declared with absolute authority:

"Yeboah Agyekum Francis, what shall mere men do to you? The Almighty God is your divine shield and buckler! Walk with your head high, your assignment on earth is far from over! 🔥🔥"

@iamowusuariches covered the doctor in prayer:

"May you be heavily covered with the precious blood of Jesus. The Lord is your light and your absolute salvation; no weapon formed against your health shall prosper. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@evetex.design added comforting words:

"God is with you always, and He is your ultimate protector. Continue doing your amazing work for the country. The camp of the enemy has failed already."

@Kobby.legacy issued a classic spiritual return:

"Back to sender in the mighty name of Jesus, amen! 🙏🏾 Let the prophets of doom keep their dreams to themselves."

@dayankodua_official sealed the conversation:

"You are safe and completely secure. In Yeshua’s mighty name! No shaking, Doc!"

Source: YEN.com.gh