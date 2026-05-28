A TikTok user has shared her experience undergoing a reversal of a Brazilian But Lift (BBL) after facing medical complications

She said she spent significant money on the procedure, but later required hospital treatment to remove the implants

The lady has cautioned others considering similar cosmetic surgeries, citing pain, stress, and financial loss from her experience

A young woman has gone viral after revealing that she underwent surgery to reverse a Brazilian Batt Lift (BBL) procedure following complications that affected her health.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @lifeofwendy, shared her experience in a video that has since attracted widespread attention online, using the opportunity to caution others considering similar cosmetic enhancements.

A young woman shared her experience after undergoing a BBL reversal surgery due to complications. Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images, Lynsey Addario/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to her, doctors had to intervene to remove the implants after she developed serious complications that left her in distress.

She explained that the decision followed a period of discomfort and repeated medical concerns linked to the procedure.

She stated that she had initially spent a large amount of money to achieve her desired body shape, only to later return to the hospital for corrective surgery.

The TikTok user recounted that she was taken to the hospital by a friend and underwent the removal procedure shortly after, describing the experience as painful and emotionally draining.

She also highlighted the financial loss involved, noting that the investment made in the original procedure ultimately became a waste due to the reversal.

The woman warned that cosmetic surgeries such as BBLs can come with serious health risks that may require further medical attention and recovery time.

She added that her experience had left her regretting the decision, stressing that the outcome brought more suffering than satisfaction.

Her message has since sparked conversations online, with many users reacting to her story and sharing differing views on cosmetic surgery and body enhancement procedures.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh