The Canadian government issued a public warning about fraudsters claiming they can guarantee visa or eTA approvals

Scammers are targeting people through emails, phone calls and text messages, demanding upfront fees for services they cannot deliver

Canada's immigration authority published official guidance on how to spot fraud, verify legitimate consultants and report incidents

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Canadian government has issued a stern public warning to prospective travellers, including Ghanaians and Nigerians, cautioning that no individual or organisation has the power to guarantee approval of a Canadian visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Canadian government warns of fraudsters guaranteeing visa or eTA approvals, urging vigilance against scams targeting West African travellers. Image credit: Bloomberg, France 24

Source: UGC

According to the government, anyone making such a promise is running a scam, plain and simple.

The warning comes as immigration fraud targeting West Africans has grown more prevalent, particularly amid rising demand for Canadian visas fuelled by the widespread "japa" trend in Nigeria and increased interest in overseas migration across Ghana and the wider region.

Fraudsters often present themselves as immigration agents or consultants with special access or insider connections that allow them to fast-track visa outcomes.

Canada's official guidance makes clear that this claim is entirely false. All visa and eTA decisions rest solely with Canadian immigration authorities, and no outside party can influence or guarantee those results.

Victims are usually asked to pay fees upfront in return for the promised service. Once the money changes hands, the scammer either vanishes or continues extracting more payments while delivering nothing.

The government noted that these fraudulent approaches arrive through various channels, including emails, unsolicited phone calls, and text messages.

The X post below contains the Canadian government's warning about claims of guaranteed visa or eTA approvals.

Canada explains steps scam victims must take

Canada's immigration authority urged anyone contacted by a person or group claiming to guarantee a visa outcome to treat the approach as fraud without delay.

Those who suspect they have already been defrauded are encouraged to report the incident through the appropriate official channels.

The government has published detailed guidance on its official website covering the warning signs of immigration fraud, how to identify and verify registered immigration consultants, and the steps a victim should take after being scammed.

Reactions to the warning on social media reflected frustration over gaps that persist despite the guidance. @romesinrome wrote:

"This is like so basic. Have you ever been on the ground where non-RCIC-registered randos pose as 'agents' and fleece students/desperate PGWPs? Do you audit employers who stay non-committal about sponsorship and fire employees right before their permit expiries?"

@SavetheworldSA asked:

"What about TS2023 Work permit holders? @CitImmCanada."

@areyouthere007 added:

"What about those students who never attended a single day in college? Any update because they rob Canadians of livelihood and work for cash somewhere unless they are deported."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh