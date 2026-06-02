A young graduate has opened up about his prolonged struggle to secure stable employment years after completing university

The man said he graduated in 2018 and completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2020

His post has sparked conversations online about unemployment and the challenges facing many graduates

A young Nigerian graduate has sparked discussions on social media after sharing his struggles with unemployment years after completing his higher education.

The man, identified as Jerry Nwanne on X, revealed that he has been unable to secure a stable job despite graduating from university and completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

A graduate shares his unemployment struggles years after completing university and NYSC. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post that garnered significant online attention, Nwanne stated that he graduated in 2018 and served between 2019 and 2020.

However, he disclosed that his efforts to find stable employment since then have not yielded the results he hoped for.

According to him, the prolonged period without a steady source of income has taken an emotional toll, especially as he is now in his mid-thirties.

Expressing his frustration, he said he sometimes feels as though circumstances have continued to work against him despite his efforts to improve his situation.

His post quickly gained traction on the platform, attracting thousands of views and reactions from users who shared similar experiences and words of encouragement.

Many commenters sympathised with his situation, noting that unemployment remains a major challenge for numerous graduates across the country.

Others encouraged him to remain hopeful and continue pursuing opportunities while exploring alternative career paths and income-generating ventures.

The post has reignited conversations about youth unemployment and the difficulties many graduates face as they transition from education into the job market.

As reactions continue to pour in, Nwanne's story has become a reflection of the concerns shared by many job seekers navigating an increasingly competitive employment landscape.

Watch the X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh