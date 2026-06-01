A corporate professional has shared his workplace experience in the United Kingdom that changed his perspective on career success

He disclosed that his manager held only secondary school qualifications despite leading a major business intelligence team

According to him, the experience highlighted the importance many employers place on skills, experience and performance

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A Nigerian professional living in the United Kingdom has generated discussion online after sharing an experience that reshaped his views on education and career advancement.

In a post on X, the man recounted working as a Business Analyst for a major company in the UK, where he was surprised to discover that his manager had only secondary school qualifications.

A Nigerian professional has sparked discussions after sharing a lesson he learned while working in the UK. Photo credit: Zac Goodwin-PA/Henry Nicholls Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the revelation stood out because he held multiple academic and professional credentials, including a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and several chartered certifications obtained in Nigeria.

Despite the difference in educational backgrounds, the manager was responsible for leading the company's business intelligence team.

Reflecting on the experience, the Nigerian professional said it demonstrated how employers in some countries place significant emphasis on practical skills, experience and the value employees bring to an organisation.

He noted that his manager began an apprenticeship at the age of 16, allowing him to gain years of hands-on industry experience long before entering leadership roles.

The man contrasted this with his own journey, which focused heavily on formal education and professional qualifications.

His post has since attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their views on the balance between academic credentials and practical workplace experience.

Some agreed that skills and proven competence often play a major role in career progression, while others stressed that education remains an important foundation for professional growth.

The discussion has continued to highlight differing approaches to career development in various parts of the world.

Watch the X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh