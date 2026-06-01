A Kenyan man has shared how a family dispute changed the course of his life and led to a prison sentence

The welder said he had travelled away for work in a bid to improve the welfare of his family before the incident occurred

The father of one says he used his time in prison to develop his skills and has since chosen to forgive his former wife

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A man from Kisumu County in Kenya has recounted how a family dispute led to his imprisonment, dramatically altering the direction of his life.

Benard Ouma, a welder from Kajulu Hills, said the events began in 2016 when he travelled to Mombasa to take up a contract job.

Photo credit: Majority World/Getty Image, Itugi TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

According to him, the move was intended to improve the living conditions of his young family.

Ouma explained that while working away from home, he received information that sparked concerns about his marriage.

He later returned home to confront the situation, leading to an altercation that resulted in his wife sustaining injuries.

The matter was reported to the authorities, and Ouma was subsequently arrested and charged in court. He was later convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

During his incarceration at Kodiaga Prison, Ouma said he continued working as a welder and participated in various activities within the correctional facility. He noted that maintaining good conduct helped him earn the trust of prison officers and contributed to his rehabilitation.

After serving most of his sentence, he was released three months early due to good behaviour.

Reflecting on the experience, Ouma described the prison term as a life-changing lesson. He said he has since chosen to forgive his former wife and focus on rebuilding his life.

His story has attracted attention online, with many people discussing the consequences of unresolved family disputes and the importance of making decisions carefully during emotionally charged situations.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh