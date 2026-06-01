A University graduate has shared his journey from working menial jobs to earning a first-class law degree

He said financial challenges forced him to work as a bricklaying labourer, supermarket attendant and sales assistant before and during his university years

His story has inspired many social media users, who praised his determination, resilience and commitment to education

A young graduate, Clinton Atanda, has inspired many online after sharing how he overcame academic and financial challenges to graduate with first-class honours in Law from the University of Ibadan.

In a post on LinkedIn, Atanda reflected on his educational journey, describing it as a story of perseverance, hard work and personal transformation.

The University of Ibadan graduate shared how he overcame financial and academic challenges to earn a first-class law degree. Photo credit: UGC/Getty Images, LinkedIn/Clinton Atanda

Source: Getty Images

According to him, his academic path was far from smooth. He revealed that he was among the weakest-performing students in his secondary school and struggled with English language proficiency during his early years.

The turning point, he said, came after he received his WAEC results, which contained several poor grades.

Determined to improve, he dedicated himself to his studies and later emerged as one of the best students at a tutorial centre in Ibadan.

Atanda disclosed that he had to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the University of Ibadan's post-UTME twice before eventually securing admission to study Law.

Beyond academics, he also faced financial difficulties. Coming from a large family, he said he took on several jobs to support himself, including working as a bricklaying labourer, a point-of-sale attendant, a phone accessories sales assistant and a supermarket worker.

Despite the challenges, Atanda completed his studies and graduated with first-class honours.

His story has attracted widespread admiration online, with many people describing his achievement as a testament to resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Source: YEN.com.gh