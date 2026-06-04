Gospel songstress Empress Gifty defended media personality Abena Kyei Boakye over criticisms regarding a viral hip pad video

The musician stated that the public misunderstands BBL operations and questioned where in the Bible it forbids body enhancement

Critics online claimed Empress Gifty was indirectly teasing and shaming her colleague under the guise of defending her

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Gospel songstress Empress Gifty has defended her colleague host Abena Kyei Boakye after a video reportedly exposing her for wearing a hip pad went viral on social media.

Gospel artist Empress Gifty questions where in the Bible it forbids wearing hip pads. Image credit: empress_gifty, iamabene1/Instagram

Source: UGC

The “Watch Me” hitmaker stated that there was nothing wrong even if the media personality had been wearing a hip pad, stressing that it was not an issue in her view.

She questioned where it is stated in the Bible that wearing a hip pad or body enhancement is prohibited.

Empress Gifty further criticised those opposed to body enhancements, suggesting that some of the negativity and criticism may be driven by financial struggles.

According to her, Brazilian [Expletive] Lift (BBL) procedures are simply misunderstood by the public. She explained that the process is just about the removal of excess fat and fixing that same fat to a preferred body part to enhance one's shape.

The Instagram post below contains a video of the gospel artist Empress Gifty addressing Abena Kyei’s alleged body enhancement saga.

Reactions to Empress's comment on Hip pad

The gospel musician's comments backfired online as many internet users accused her of having alternative motives. Commenters stated that her defence was a subtle way of drawing more attention to the embarrassing video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the gospel musician's post below:

fiifu_sexy said:

"Who even asked her to defend Abena? She's indirectly shaming her 😂😂"

Mr Bowny commented:

"Madam u are just teasing her, so stop being like u are defending her."

akosabena_ wrote:

"Ey! Gospel ministress paa! Boye!"

amesonsages57 remarked:

"Subtly laughing at her."

Paagyebi stated:

"Agradaa will update you soon 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye's throwback photos resurface amid foam pad controversy. Photo source: @iamabena1

Source: Instagram

Abena Kyei's old photo surfaces amid trolls

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye has been trending on social media after a video of her arriving at her workplace emerged online.

In the video, the media personality looked gorgeous with a pixie cut and heavy makeup in a fitted long dress as she arrived at the UTV studios to host the Accra-based broadcast station's morning show, Adekye Nsroma.

Source: YEN.com.gh