Nana Agradaa has dropped a prophetic word for the Ghanaian music producer Hammer concerning his career

In a viral video, the controversial woman of God claimed he had the message during a prayer session at the forest

Nana Agradaa's prophecy has caught the attention of observers on social media, sparking widespread reactions

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Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has shared a prophecy about music producer, Hammer.

Nana Agradaa releases a deep prophetic message concerning the music producer, Hammer. Image credit: @evan_mama_pat, Ebla radio

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nana Agradaa claimed to have gone to the forest to wait on the lord.

According to the self-proclaimed woman of God, during her prayer session, she heard a voice directing her to deliver a prophetic message to the Hammer-born Edward Nana Poku Osei.

Sharing the details of the prophecy, she said;

"I went to the forest to pray, and I heard a strange voice in my ears. I lord said I should bring this message to the people of Ghana."

"God made me know a big man of God had a vision about him, but he has refused to broadcast it. The lord said Hammer is bringing an album and big pastors, and Christians would promote the songs. "

"I do not know the album you are bringing out, but God said I should bring this message to you. It will surely come to pass for God's name to be glorified."

The Instagram video of Agradaa delivering the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's Hammer prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nana Agradaa shared the prophecy she claimed to have received about Hammer.

Ama SIka wrote:

"I am having goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️."

Diana wrote:

"Eii eii eiii eiiiìiii kasa eiiiiiiii agrasco 😂😂😂."

Strikly_original wrote:

"Yagye Sika 😂😂😂."

Nana Agradaa releases a prophetic message for Ghanaian leaders, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa shares prophecy for Ghana's leaders

Meanwhile, after Mama Pat's release from the Nsawam female prison in March 2026, the self-proclaimed woman of God stated that God had asked her to send a message to the leaders of Ghana, claiming the country needs intercessors who will pray for the nation.

"The leaders in this country should listen to me. God said I should deliver this message to them. This country needs intercessors and not doom prophecies. We need people who can step in and pray intensively for the nation," she said.

Nana Agradaa further blasted Ghanaian men of God, who always give doom predictions about the country. She explained that prophesying is not the problem, but doing nothing about it and only coming out to take credit when it materialises is unacceptable.

"Some pastors in this country prophecy doom about the country, and surprisingly, it comes to pass, but what did they do about it when they had the vision? Ghana need people who will gather and pray for the nation, morning, afternoon and evening, for the country to prosper," she added.

Nana Agradaa's message sparked a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their opinions about the prophetic insight.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa delivering the word is below:

Captain Smart reacts to Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Maakye morning show host, Captain Smart, reacted to Agradaa's release from prison, praising Angel Asiamah for the selfless support he offered her while in prison.

He stated that while many people perceived that he would have the liberty to do what he pleased when his wife was arrested, Angel remained clean and channelled his efforts into getting his wife out of jail.

Source: YEN.com.gh