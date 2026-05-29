"Ibi Foam or Natural?" Throwback Photos of UTV's Abena Kyei Boakye That Show Her Old Shape
- UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye recently trended after a video of her arrival at work sparked social media debates
- Critics accused the 2011 GMB finalist of using foam pads to enhance her shape at work, leading to subtle replies
- Amid the trend, old photos and videos have emerged showing Abena's transformation in shape over the years
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UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye has been trending on social media after a video of her arriving at her workplace emerged online.
In the video, the media personality looked gorgeous with a pixie cut and heavy makeup in a fitted long dress as she arrived at the UTV studios to host the Accra-based broadcast station's morning show, Adekye Nsroma.
She wore black high heels and complemented her look with earrings and a necklace.
However, Ghanaians slammed Abena, with netizens accusing her of wearing foam (hip) pads to enhance her appearance and court attention.
Watch the TikTok video of Abena Kyei Boakye below:
Amid the trend, Abena Kyei Boakye responded to the online backlash by sharing a video of herself at work, accompanied by a cryptic message that seemed to address her critics.
The situation has put the spotlight on the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) third runner-up, with many asking questions about her shapeliness.
Watch one of the most recent Instagram videos of Abena Kyei Boakye below:
Photos showing Abena Kyei Boakye's transformation
YEN.com.gh has dug into the past to bring some photos and videos showing what Abena looked like in the past few years.
Abena Kyei Boakye rocks jeans
In this set of photos from 2021, Abena Kyei Boakye looked gorgeous in blue jeans with her shirt tucked neatly in.
Abena Kyei Boakye dances in a peach-coloured jumpsuit
In October 2020, Abena Kyei Boakye made a charitable donation to the Seek Life Foundation at Asuboi in the Eastern Region.
Wearing a peach-coloured jumpsuit, she had a dancing moment with the beneficiary children, shaking her backside in excitement.
See the Instagram video below:
See some Instagram photos below:
Earlier in 2020, she had shared some photos from a trip to the US.
See the Instagram post below:
Abena Kyei Boakye rocks African print dress
In February 2019, Abena Kyei Boakye launched her Eno Show on Atinka TV. She arrived at the launch in a colourful African print dress.
It was an emotional scene at the launch as she broke down in tears as she spoke about her mother.
See the Instagram video below:
Abena Kyei Boakye in her modelling elements
Abena Kyei Boakye once had a modelling photoshoot with twin photographers, Twinsdntbeg, showcasing her beauty with a low-cut hairstyle.
See another photo of Abena Kyei Boakye below
Abena Kyei Boakye's wedding outfit sparks backlash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Kyei Boakye was also criticised for her outfit at Nana Ama Royale's wedding in November 2025.
Netizens accused the media personality of trying to outshine the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner at her wedding with the outfit.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh