UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye recently trended after a video of her arrival at work sparked social media debates

Critics accused the 2011 GMB finalist of using foam pads to enhance her shape at work, leading to subtle replies

Amid the trend, old photos and videos have emerged showing Abena's transformation in shape over the years

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UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye has been trending on social media after a video of her arriving at her workplace emerged online.

UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye's throwback photos resurface amid foam pad controversy. Photo source: @iamabena1

Source: Instagram

In the video, the media personality looked gorgeous with a pixie cut and heavy makeup in a fitted long dress as she arrived at the UTV studios to host the Accra-based broadcast station's morning show, Adekye Nsroma.

She wore black high heels and complemented her look with earrings and a necklace.

However, Ghanaians slammed Abena, with netizens accusing her of wearing foam (hip) pads to enhance her appearance and court attention.

Watch the TikTok video of Abena Kyei Boakye below:

Amid the trend, Abena Kyei Boakye responded to the online backlash by sharing a video of herself at work, accompanied by a cryptic message that seemed to address her critics.

The situation has put the spotlight on the 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) third runner-up, with many asking questions about her shapeliness.

Watch one of the most recent Instagram videos of Abena Kyei Boakye below:

Photos showing Abena Kyei Boakye's transformation

YEN.com.gh has dug into the past to bring some photos and videos showing what Abena looked like in the past few years.

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks jeans

In this set of photos from 2021, Abena Kyei Boakye looked gorgeous in blue jeans with her shirt tucked neatly in.

Abena Kyei Boakye dances in a peach-coloured jumpsuit

In October 2020, Abena Kyei Boakye made a charitable donation to the Seek Life Foundation at Asuboi in the Eastern Region.

Wearing a peach-coloured jumpsuit, she had a dancing moment with the beneficiary children, shaking her backside in excitement.

See the Instagram video below:

See some Instagram photos below:

Earlier in 2020, she had shared some photos from a trip to the US.

See the Instagram post below:

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks African print dress

In February 2019, Abena Kyei Boakye launched her Eno Show on Atinka TV. She arrived at the launch in a colourful African print dress.

It was an emotional scene at the launch as she broke down in tears as she spoke about her mother.

See the Instagram video below:

Abena Kyei Boakye in her modelling elements

Abena Kyei Boakye once had a modelling photoshoot with twin photographers, Twinsdntbeg, showcasing her beauty with a low-cut hairstyle.

"Ibi Foam or Natural?" Throwback Photos of UTV's Abena Kyei Boakye That Show Her Real Shape

Source: Instagram

See another photo of Abena Kyei Boakye below

"Ibi Foam or Natural?" Throwback Photos of UTV's Abena Kyei Boakye That Show Her Real Shape

Source: Instagram

Abena Kyei Boakye's wedding outfit sparks backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Kyei Boakye was also criticised for her outfit at Nana Ama Royale's wedding in November 2025.

Netizens accused the media personality of trying to outshine the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner at her wedding with the outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh