Dangote Group Announces New Job Openings Across Nigeria and 4 Other Countries

The Dangote Group opened dozens of vacancies across multiple business units as of Tuesday, August 4

Positions are available in engineering, finance, IT, operations, and administration across several Nigerian states

The company is also hiring for international roles in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India

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The Dangote Group has opened a new round of recruitment, inviting qualified candidates to apply for dozens of roles across its cement and food divisions.

Dangote Group rolls out fresh job openings across Nigeria and four other countries. Image credit: NGN Market, Kobus Louw/iStock, Vecteezy

Source: UGC

A report by Legit.ng indicated that the vacancies, which became available on Tuesday, 4 August, span two major subsidiaries: Dangote Cement and Dangote Foods.

Roles are on offer at facilities in Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Adamawa, and Edo states, with additional openings at the group's international operations in Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, and India.

Available roles at Dangote Group

The list of open positions covers a broad range of functions at both technical and senior management levels.

Among the advertised roles are Sales Performance Specialist, Safety Officer, Administrative Manager, Talent Manager, Training Coordinator for the South West Region, Head of Power Plant, Internal Control Officer, Production Manager, Deputy Chief Engineer (Electrical), and Head of Mines.

Further opportunities exist for an Area Sales Manager, Mechanical Manager for the Power Plant, IT Risk Specialist, Sustainability Manager, Executive Assistant to the GMD, Process Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Procurement Officer, SAP Functional Support Analyst in Finance, and Senior General Manager for Production, among others.

Additional vacancies in mining, instrumentation, fleet management, supply chain, human resources, accounting, and commercial sales are also listed.

Many of these positions are based at the company's Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, Numan, Apapa, and Lagos facilities.

How to apply for Dangote jobs

Academic requirements vary depending on the role but generally start from a National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, or a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

Candidates applying for entry and mid-level positions are expected to have a minimum of four years of relevant experience, while senior technical and management roles typically require more than ten years.

Certain positions also call for industry certifications, leadership experience, and strong analytical and communication abilities.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal directly, where full job descriptions are available.

Candidates can confirm their eligibility and submit applications online for any position that suits their qualifications and experience.

Link to apply for Dangote jobs here.

Aliko Dangote's luxurious mansion emerges online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian content creator Steven Ndukwu had offered a rare inside look at Aliko Dangote's Victoria Island mansion in Lagos, and his reaction to what he found has set off a lively debate online.

Ndukwu shared the experience on Thursday, 16 July, in a post that drew widespread attention.

The footage covered both the exterior and interior of the waterfront residence, which sits directly on the Lagos Lagoon with luxury boats moored along a private stretch of calm water at the back of the property.

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Source: YEN.com.gh