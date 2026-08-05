Jude Michelle Korleh Nortey made history at KNUST after winning the SRC presidential election with over 10k votes

Nortey became only the second woman in the university's history to be elected SRC President at KNUST

KNUST announced the official results on their Facebook page on August 5, 2026, sparking excitement online

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A student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has shattered a decades-long record, becoming only the second woman ever to lead the institution's student body.

Jude Michelle Korleh Nortey makes history by becoming the second-ever female elected KNUST SRC President, sparking massive jubilation among fans. Image credit: judah_michellee/X

Source: UGC

Jude Michelle Korleh Nortey was declared the 66th President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of KNUST, Kumasi, after the SRC Electoral Commission announced official results on Wednesday.

She polled 10,435 votes, equivalent to 56.71% of all valid votes cast across a competitive field of eight presidential candidates.

KNUST shared the announcement on their official Facebook page on August 5, 2026, and the news quickly generated a wave of celebrations online.

A landmark moment in KNUST history

Nortey's election is widely regarded as a historic breakthrough at one of Ghana's most prestigious universities.

In an institution that has produced generations of student leaders over more than six decades, only one woman had previously held the SRC presidency before her.

Her margin of victory was equally commanding. With a gap of more than 6,000 votes separating her from the next closest candidate, the result reflected a decisive show of student support rather than a narrow contest.

KNUST confirmed the winner of the 66th SRC presidential election in the Facebook post below.

Reactions to Jude Michelle Korleh 's victory

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulations and excitement across social media, with many users celebrating both the individual victory and its broader significance for women in student leadership.

nanaobour_nk wrote:

"With over 6000 vote gap!? Congratulations, @judah_michelle 🎊🎊. Hewale!"

thelenard said:

"Congratulations Presido!!! @judah_michelle 🩵💙🎉."

misskumbatamba commented:

"UCC are you watching?😉😌😄."

worlas_i added:

"Indeed NYUMO HEWALE!!!!!💙."

nkonimadom wrote:

"This is so beautiful ❤️."

A former UCC SRC President, Abraham Norman Nortey, declares his bid to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Domeabra Obom Constituency. Photo credit: Abraham Norman Nortey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Former UCC SRC President declares parliamentary bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Norman Nortey, the former Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Domeabra Obom Constituency.

Nortey made his ambition public in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.Nortey rose to national prominence in November 2024 when he was elected SRC President at UCC, becoming the 62nd person to hold the position and the first medical

student in the institution's history to do so.

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Source: YEN.com.gh