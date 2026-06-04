Canada has issued a word of caution to persons seeking to travel to watch the 2026 World Cup games

The Canada Border Services Agency published information on what travellers must know when it comes to travelling to Canada

Ghanaian supporters will be travelling to Canada as the Black Stars play their first group game in Toronto

Canada has issued a warning to Ghanaian supporters and nationals with plans to watch the 2026 World Cup games in the country.

The Canada Border Services Agency, the institution responsible for protecting the country’s borders, has notified persons travelling on rules regarding travelling into the country with money.

The Canada Border Services Agency issues tips to Ghanaians and other supporters coming into the country to watch the World Cup. Photo credit: Alex Grimm, NurPhoto /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the agency's website, it is stated that persons coming into the country with more than $10,000 must declare it.

It explained that there are no restrictions on the amount of money one can bring into or take out of Canada. However, the law requires that it be declared

“Travelling with CAN$10,000 or more? Declare it. There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada and it is not illegal to do so; you just need to declare it.”

Caution to travellers by land to Canada

The agency has also outlined procedures that travellers by land or air must observe when travelling to Canada for the World Cup.

For persons travelling by land to watch the World Cup games, the agency advised the following:

Early mornings are the best time to avoid long wait times

Holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest

Consider alternative ports of entry with shorter wait times

Check hours of operation using the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services

Use GPS applications to choose the best route

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol

Canada, one of three set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tightens its import rules. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Travellers coming to Canada by air

The website also listed specific guidance for World Cup fans arriving by air, stating that travellers should use the Advance Declaration.

“Advance Declaration allows FIFA World Cup accredited persons to self-identify and helps ensure efficient processing by the Canada Border Services Agency at the time of arrival. Accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to present to border officers upon arrival in Canada.”

Supporters coming into the country have also been warned against travelling with firearms or other weapons.

The agency said that persons who ignore this caution will have their firearms confiscated upon arrival.

“You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada.”

Supporters of the Black Stars are expected to take note of these rules as they travel to Canada to cheer the team in their first group game against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

Below is the Facebook post by CBSA

Family refused entry to Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his family were refused entry to Canada after being questioned by immigration officials.

The family was reportedly deported after indicating they intended to work in the country while entering on a visitor visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh