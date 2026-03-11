Canada Publishes List of 8 Foods Not Permitted for Entering The Country in 2026
- Relocating to Canada goes beyond just being issued a visa for the trip to the North American country
- Knowing the strict customs and import rules on what is allowed into the country at entry also helps make the trip seamless
- Persons who make light of these rules and hence tend to pack just any item risk having the items confiscated, or even being slapped with criminal charges
Travelling to Canada, although a desire of many, is a journey that demands more scrutiny, planning, and thoroughness.
Many times, persons who are fortunate to be issued a visa to travel to the country often should endeavour to know and understand Canadian border laws.
Being well-versed in the rules and knowing what is safe for entry helps to ensure unnecessary confiscation of items, delays, denial of entry, or even fines.
Canada enforces strict border laws
Canada has tightened import rules in a bid to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment.
The decision aims to ensure that items coming into the country do not harm people, the environment, or the economy, hence the need for travellers to be informed.
Food, Plants, and Animal Products
It is worthy of note that to be granted entry into Canada on arrival, one must ensure that items brought into the country under the food, plants, and animal products category comply with customs and border laws.
Commonly restricted items:
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Raw or cooked meat
- Dairy products
- Homemade food items
- Seeds and plant cuttings
- Firewood
- Houseplants
- Pets and live animals (special permits required)
Weapons and Firearms
Persons intending to travel to Canada must note that weapons and firearms are strictly regulated. Many items permitted in other parts of the world are prohibited or restricted and hence must be declared to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Common illegal weapons:
- Nunchaku sticks
- Brass knuckles
- Switchblades and automatic knives
- Stun guns and tasers
- Blowguns
- Butterfly knives or flick knives
- Fighting chains (Kusari / Manrikigusari)
- Pepper spray designed for use on humans
Illegal firearm devices:
- Silencers or suppressors
- Bullpup stocks
- Replica firearms
- High‑capacity magazines
Magazine limits generally allow:
- 5 rounds for semi‑automatic rifles or shotguns
- 10 rounds for semi‑automatic pistols
Medical Supplies and Prescription Medicines
For medicines and prescription items, travellers must follow strict rules to ensure that they are safe and comply with Canadian laws. Travellers can bring a 90‑day supply of medicines for personal use.
Strict requirements include:
- Medicines must be in the original packaging
- Must have a pharmacy or manufacturer label
- Labels and ingredients must be clearly shown
- Medicines available over-the-counter in other countries may require prescriptions in Canada
- If a medicine is not available in Canada, doctors may access it through the Special Access Program (SAP)
Family denied entry to Canada
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his family were denied entry to Canada.
On arrival, they were asked if they intended to stay permanently if they found a job during the visit, and they answered yes.
The response did not sit well with immigration officials, who understood it to mean they were entering Canada on a visit without the aim of returning to their home country.
