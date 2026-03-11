Relocating to Canada goes beyond just being issued a visa for the trip to the North American country

Knowing the strict customs and import rules on what is allowed into the country at entry also helps make the trip seamless

Persons who make light of these rules and hence tend to pack just any item risk having the items confiscated, or even being slapped with criminal charges

Travelling to Canada, although a desire of many, is a journey that demands more scrutiny, planning, and thoroughness.

Many times, persons who are fortunate to be issued a visa to travel to the country often should endeavour to know and understand Canadian border laws.

Canada makes public list of items that would not be allowed into the country when entering in 2026. Photo credit: @Pool, @Steve Russell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Being well-versed in the rules and knowing what is safe for entry helps to ensure unnecessary confiscation of items, delays, denial of entry, or even fines.

Canada enforces strict border laws

Canada has tightened import rules in a bid to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment.

The decision aims to ensure that items coming into the country do not harm people, the environment, or the economy, hence the need for travellers to be informed.

Food, Plants, and Animal Products

It is worthy of note that to be granted entry into Canada on arrival, one must ensure that items brought into the country under the food, plants, and animal products category comply with customs and border laws.

Commonly restricted items:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Raw or cooked meat

Dairy products

Homemade food items

Seeds and plant cuttings

Firewood

Houseplants

Pets and live animals (special permits required)

Canada, one of three set to host the World Cup, tightens its import rules. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Weapons and Firearms

Persons intending to travel to Canada must note that weapons and firearms are strictly regulated. Many items permitted in other parts of the world are prohibited or restricted and hence must be declared to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Common illegal weapons:

Nunchaku sticks

Brass knuckles

Switchblades and automatic knives

Stun guns and tasers

Blowguns

Butterfly knives or flick knives

Fighting chains (Kusari / Manrikigusari)

Pepper spray designed for use on humans

Illegal firearm devices:

Silencers or suppressors

Bullpup stocks

Replica firearms

High‑capacity magazines

Magazine limits generally allow:

5 rounds for semi‑automatic rifles or shotguns

10 rounds for semi‑automatic pistols

Medical Supplies and Prescription Medicines

For medicines and prescription items, travellers must follow strict rules to ensure that they are safe and comply with Canadian laws. Travellers can bring a 90‑day supply of medicines for personal use.

Strict requirements include:

Medicines must be in the original packaging

Must have a pharmacy or manufacturer label

Labels and ingredients must be clearly shown

Medicines available over-the-counter in other countries may require prescriptions in Canada

If a medicine is not available in Canada, doctors may access it through the Special Access Program (SAP)

Family denied entry to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his family were denied entry to Canada.

On arrival, they were asked if they intended to stay permanently if they found a job during the visit, and they answered yes.

The response did not sit well with immigration officials, who understood it to mean they were entering Canada on a visit without the aim of returning to their home country.

Source: YEN.com.gh