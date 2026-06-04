With just a week to go before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, FIFA has announced a strict stadium policy aimed at enhancing safety

The world football governing body says the measures are designed to minimise risks and prevent injuries during matches and related events

Fans found carrying prohibited items could be denied entry, with FIFA urging all ticket holders to familiarise themselves with the regulations

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FIFA has introduced stricter stadium regulations ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with new matchday rules confirmed just days before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a surprise policy shift, the world football governing body has banned supporters from bringing water bottles into stadiums, reversing earlier guidance that had permitted empty reusable plastic bottles up to one litre.

FIFA announces strict stadium policy on water bottles ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Sam Hodde and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA announces strict stadium policy

Only weeks ago, FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct clearly stated:

“For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

However, fresh communication sent to ticket holders and reported by The Athletic confirms a change in stance.

Fans were informed that “reusable water bottles are no longer permitted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums”.

The updated rules, revised on June 2, now state:

“For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”

FIFA has extended the ban to additional bottle types, citing safety concerns over objects that could be thrown inside stadiums during matches.

The move comes amid wider security planning, including government efforts to facilitate ticket access for Ghanaians in the diaspora.

Why FIFA banned water bottles at stadiums

Explaining the move, a FIFA spokesperson told AFP that the decision was made with safety as the top priority.

"FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff," the statement read.

"FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums."

The governing body says the updated policy is part of broader efforts to tighten security screening and standardise restrictions across all match venues in North America.

FIFA Announces Strict Stadium Policy Ahead of 2026 World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

How the ban could affect fans

The change, however, has sparked debate, coming at a time when concerns are growing over extreme heat conditions expected during the tournament.

A recent study by the World Weather Attribution group suggested that 26 of the 104 matches could be played under conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26°C — a level linked to significant heat stress on the human body.

Such conditions are likely to impact player performance, potentially slowing the tempo and intensity of matches, even as FIFA plans to introduce scheduled water breaks to help ease the strain.

The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with Ghana set to open their campaign on June 17 against Panama in Toronto.

FIFA introduces new rules for World Cup

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has introduced new rules for the 2026 World Cup that give VAR more power and tighten how referees handle key decisions.

The changes are also aimed at reducing delays and stopping time-wasting with stricter control and punishment.

Source: YEN.com.gh