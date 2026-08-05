Switzerland's Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office has published updated import rules covering food carried by travellers arriving from non-EU and non-EEA countries

Several categories of animal-based products, including meat, dairy, and animal fats, fall under a strict ban for personal consumption in 2026

Travellers from third countries face tighter restrictions than those entering from within the EU or EEA due to biosecurity concerns

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Switzerland has introduced strict rules barring travellers arriving from countries outside the European Union and European Economic Area from carrying certain animal-based foods into the country for personal use in 2026.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office published the guidance recently, setting out clear restrictions on what may cross the Swiss border when carried by individuals travelling from third countries.

Switzerland tightens import rules for travellers from non-EU countries, banning several animal-based products to protect biosecurity and public health by 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Foods banned at the Swiss border

Under the rules, travellers from non-EU and non-EEA countries are prohibited from bringing in any products containing meat, meat products, or edible offal. The ban covers a broad range of items within this category, including organ powders. Milk, dairy products, and animal fats and oils are similarly restricted, with the latter subject to a limited number of exceptions.

Swiss authorities acknowledged that certain items within these broader categories may still be permitted, either as outright exceptions or within quantities defined as personal use. Travellers are advised to review those specific exceptions before attempting to carry any animal-origin food across the border.

Why third-country travellers face stricter rules

Switzerland applies tighter controls to travellers arriving from outside the EU and EEA regulatory zone because goods originating beyond that bloc carry a higher biosecurity risk. The restrictions are intended to guard against the introduction of animal diseases and food safety hazards that could threaten public health and the country's agricultural sector.

The guidance specifies that these measures apply exclusively to food brought in for personal consumption. Commercial imports are governed by an entirely separate regulatory framework and are not affected by these rules.

Travellers from EU and EEA countries are subject to different and generally less restrictive conditions when entering Switzerland with food products.

US lists prohibited entry items for 2026 travellers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US, as part of its efforts to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment, remains very strict about what travellers can bring into the country.

The following items are therefore prohibited or restricted upon entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh