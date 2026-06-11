OK Elvis is trending online in the wake of his recent comment regarding Ghana’s upcoming match against Panama in Canada

He sent a message to the President regarding the free distribution of tickets to Ghanaians in Canada to watch the match

Netizens have meanwhile taken to social media to also share their views as Ghana readies for its first group game

Popular Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis has raised eyebrows ahead of Ghana’s first group game against Panama in the 2026 World Cup.

His concerns centre on the government’s decision to distribute free tickets for the game set to be played at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17.

Popular Ghanaian streamer sends a passionate appeal to the President over the issue of free tickets for the Ghana vs Panama game. Photo credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images, okelvis/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on his TikTok, the outspoken social media personality based in Canada sent an appeal to President John Mahama regarding those who were going to be given tickets.

“Mr. President of Ghana, Honorable Sports Minister and the Ghana Football Association, this message is for you. We, the young Ghanaians living in Canada, have applied for tickets to go and support the Black Stars of Ghana in their first game against Panama in this World Cup, and we are very grateful that the tickets have been made available.”

Ok Elvis appealed for tickets to be given to genuine Ghanaian fans who would go there to cheer the senior national team to victory.

“Our humble appeal is that these tickets go to the right people so that we can get real fans and genuine supporters inside the stadium to support the Black Stars of Ghana in their first game. This game is very important to the whole nation and to the Black Stars of Ghana if they are going to go forward in this World Cup. We plead and beg you that the tickets should go to the right people so that we can go to the stadium in our numbers with full energy, passion, and full support to help the Black Stars of Ghana win this World Cup and this match in particular,” he said.

Ghanaians in Canada warm up as they meet to rehearse JAMA songs ahead of Black Stars vs Panama match. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images, @theanumstudios/TikTok

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video of OK Elvis’ appeal ahead of Ghana’s game vs Panama.

Ghana rehearses “jama” songs for Black Stars match

Ghanaians in Canada have warmed hearts online after being shown rehearsing songs in anticipation of Ghana’s home World Cup game going viral.

The group sang popular cheering songs, often referred to as “jama,” ahead of the World Cup match.

Reactions to OK Elvis appeal over Black Stars match

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by OK Elvis.

Deby indicated:

“As for this, Elvis has been rehearsing for like a week.”

MQ Baby stated:

“Coach, I thought you already have your tickets.”

Bezy Boss stated:

“I’m in the USA. How can I apply for the matches in the USA?”

Supercomputer rates Ghana’s World Cup chances

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer simulation has rated Ghana low among teams likely to win the 2026 World Cup.

The determination was based on factors including the Black Stars’ poor form, having not won a match since October 2025, despite a new coach bringing energy to the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh