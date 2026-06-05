Hajia4Reall Sparks Reactions With Bougie Post After US ICE Controversy
- Hajia4Reall has shared a body positivity message online following reports of her inclusion on a US ICE list
- The socialite has flaunted her features while stepping into her luxury vehicle in a video posted from Ghana
- She has captioned her post with the phrase “Thicc and boujie,” triggering widespread reactions online
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Hajia4Reall has sparked widespread reactions after sharing a bold body positivity message on social media following reports of her appearance on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) list.
The Ghanaian socialite was spotted flaunting her features while stepping into a luxury vehicle in a Facebook video she posted on June 4, 2026.
According to reports, she was named among individuals identified by US authorities as part of a list involving deportation-related cases.
In her post, she captioned the video “Thicc and boujie,” a statement that has since triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms.
US authorities had previously jailed her following her link to fraud allegations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Facebook post below features a video of Hajia4Reall flaunting her life after being blacklisted by US ICE.
Reactions to Hajia4reall's post after ICE blacklist
Social media users have reacted after Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall shared a confident body positivity message amid ongoing discussions surrounding her reported inclusion on a US ICE list.
Nana Bronzy wrote:
“FBI is coming for u wode3 pu wo to kyer3 yen wai.”
Tameka Tamale Skipper commented:
“Joana should go for her $40,000,000.”
Patrick Kojo Akosa added:
“You get a missed call from Trump.”
Ka Na Wu stated:
“I truly like your vim.”
Diana Abassilie added:
“Pretending to be strong and happy is allowed.”
Jonathan Osei Boakye shared:
"Edey pain them oo oo. Observers are worried. Enjoy yourself, girl. Like you so much."
Hajia4Reall 'disgraced' as Joana Quaye fires her
"Got my mind on my money": Hajia4Reall drops 1st reaction after US' ICE blacklists her, boldly jabs haters
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that socialite Hajia4Reall faced major embarrassment after her name was dragged into the Richard Nii Armah Quaye and ex-wife, Joana Quaye's saga.
On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife and the mother of his three children.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh