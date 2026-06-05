Hajia4Reall has shared a body positivity message online following reports of her inclusion on a US ICE list

The socialite has flaunted her features while stepping into her luxury vehicle in a video posted from Ghana

She has captioned her post with the phrase “Thicc and boujie,” triggering widespread reactions online

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Hajia4Reall has sparked widespread reactions after sharing a bold body positivity message on social media following reports of her appearance on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) list.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall embraces self-love while flaunting her bougie lifestyle after being blacklisted by US ICE. Image credit: Hajia4Reall/Instagram

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian socialite was spotted flaunting her features while stepping into a luxury vehicle in a Facebook video she posted on June 4, 2026.

According to reports, she was named among individuals identified by US authorities as part of a list involving deportation-related cases.

In her post, she captioned the video “Thicc and boujie,” a statement that has since triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms.

US authorities had previously jailed her following her link to fraud allegations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Facebook post below features a video of Hajia4Reall flaunting her life after being blacklisted by US ICE.

Reactions to Hajia4reall's post after ICE blacklist

Social media users have reacted after Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall shared a confident body positivity message amid ongoing discussions surrounding her reported inclusion on a US ICE list.

Nana Bronzy wrote:

“FBI is coming for u wode3 pu wo to kyer3 yen wai.”

Tameka Tamale Skipper commented:

“Joana should go for her $40,000,000.”

Patrick Kojo Akosa added:

“You get a missed call from Trump.”

Ka Na Wu stated:

“I truly like your vim.”

Diana Abassilie added:

“Pretending to be strong and happy is allowed.”

Jonathan Osei Boakye shared:

"Edey pain them oo oo. Observers are worried. Enjoy yourself, girl. Like you so much."

Hajia4Reall faces a major embarrassment as Joana Quaye highlights her fraud conviction to seek restrictions on her time with RNAQ's children. Image credit: @askghmedia, @mona4reall1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Hajia4Reall 'disgraced' as Joana Quaye fires her

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that socialite Hajia4Reall faced major embarrassment after her name was dragged into the Richard Nii Armah Quaye and ex-wife, Joana Quaye's saga.

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife and the mother of his three children.

Source: YEN.com.gh